Calgary 'on track' to ease outdoor water restrictions Thursday

Calgary is on track to further ease outdoor water restrictions on Thursday, as city crews continue to monitor a repaired feeder main.

“If the pipe and our system remain stable over the next two days, we are on track to move to Stage 2 water restrictions by Thursday, however, there’s still risk as we increase the pressure,” Francois Bouchart, the City of Calgary’s director of capital priorities and investment, said Tuesday.

An additional pump at the Bearspaw water treatment plant was activated on Monday, to bring the flow rate in the pipe to 70 per cent, up from 55 per cent.

No further issues have been detected since the pressure was increased.

City crews continue to monitor the pipe's condition, as they gradually increase the pressure.

“The goal is to increase the flow steadily and smoothly,” Bouchart said.

“This has gone successfully so far. The water flow has increased, and as of this afternoon, we have not detected any issues within the pipe that might halt our progress.”

One new snap in a wire within the pipe was detected before the additional pump was turned back on, bringing the total number of identified snaps to four.

No new snaps have been detected since the pressure was increased on Monday.

If it continues to go well, water restrictions could be eased further on Thursday.

For now, Calgary remains under Stage 3 outdoor water restrictions, meaning people are only allowed to water plants with a watering can or bucket using water from a tap.

Moving from Stage 3 to Stage 2 would allow Calgarians to use a sprinkler for up to one hour per week.

To remove all water restrictions, the flow rate in the pipe would have to be returned to at least 75 per cent without any issues being found during monitoring of the line.

Calgarians used 558 million litres of water on Monday, with water use expected to rise along with the temperatures this week.