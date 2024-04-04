CALGARY
Calgary

    Calgary police continue search for Chelsea Davidenas' body

    Police are searching a large area southeast of Chestermere for the body of Chelsea Davidenas, a woman who was killed in a Calgary home in February.
    Calgary police, along with other officials, are continuing their search for the body of murder victim Chelsea Davidenas.

    Officials told CTV News they are working with members of the Calgary Search and Rescue Association and are searching a large area southeast of Chestermere.

    Davidenas' body has not yet been found.

    This is a developing story and more details will be provided when they are available…

