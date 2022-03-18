Calgary police find missing man’s car found abandoned near Balzac

Calgary police are hoping the public can help as they search for a man missing since Tuesday.

Ryan Porterfield, 32, was last seen in the southwest Calgary community of Elboya at around 6 a.m. on March 15.

Police said Porterfield sent a text to his family at 8:15 that night, but hasn't been heard from since.

"It is out of character for Porterfield to not be in contact and his family and police are concerned for his wellbeing," said a Friday news release.

Porterfield was driving a grey 2021 Hyundai Elantra with Alberta licence plate A27 489.

Police said the vehicle was found unattended north of the Balzac Costco at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

"A comprehensive search has been conducted by members of the RCMP, Calgary Police Service and Calgary Search and Rescue Association over the last couple days, but Porterfield has yet to be located," police said.

"Area residents are asked to check their property and to report anything suspicious to police."

Police say the missing man is 185 centimetres (6’1”) tall and approximately 77 kilograms (170 pounds) with a slim build, blue-green eyes, slicked back brown hair, a long beard, tattoos on his shoulder and left arm, and a half-sleeve of tattoos on his right arm.

He typically wears black Carhartt work pants, a blue Altec work shirt, a black toque, Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses, and black Etnies skateboard shoes.

Anyone with information on Porterfield's whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.