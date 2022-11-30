Calgary police investigate multiple crashes and carjackings, including theft of snowplow

The search is on for a suspect who allegedly stole a snowplow from Strathmore, Alta., and used it to continue his crime spree in Calgary.

Police tell CTV News officers responded to multiple carjackings on Wednesday morning coming from several districts.

They say the first vehicle that was taken was a snowplow truck from the Strathmore area. It was dumped near the intersection of Glenmore Trail and Elbow Trail, but police weren't able to catch up with the suspect.

At Heritage Drive and 14th Street S.W., police say the individual was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

That incident occurred at 11:50 a.m. and one victim, a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition by EMS.

The other driver – the suspect in the carjackings – fled the scene.

There is no information on how many incidents took place, but police say several units throughout Calgary are on the lookout for the suspect.