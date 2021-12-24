Calgary police issue driving advisory, snowfall warning in place for southwest Alberta

With "a long period of snowfall" expected, a warning has been issued by Environment Canada for the southwest corner of the province, and police in Calgary are warning drivers about wintery conditions.

"Heavy snow is forecast over the Waterton Lakes National Park with 15 to 30 (centimetres) expected by Saturday evening near valley bottoms," read the warning from Environment Canada about the southwest corner of the province.

"Higher amounts are likely over the mountainous terrain. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

As of 6 p.m. Friday, the snowfall warning includes the Pincher Creek area. Cold temperatures are also forecast for parts of southern Alberta.

In Calgary, the temperatures dipped below -20 C on Friday and it's expected to remains cold through the weekend, with wind chill making it feel like -35 at times. The low is expected to reach the -30s C on Monday before it gradually begin to warm up through next week.

Calgary police also issued a winter driving advisory on Friday afternoon, asking drivers to slow down and leave more space between the vehicle in front of them.

Police said there were about 40 crashes reported Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., most involving property damage and minor injuries.