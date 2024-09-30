Calgary police turn to public for help finding teen missing two weeks

A 14-year-old has been missing from Marlborough for two weeks, and police are hoping you can help find them.

The teen, identified by police as Elliott, was last seen in the northeast Calgary community around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 16.

According to police, there is no indication of foul play, but there is concern for Elliott's well-being.

Police describe Elliott as about 5'6" tall and 158 pounds, blue-eyed and black-haired with blue highlights.

Anyone who knows where Elliott is or might be is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.