Calgary's Maple Ridge Golf Course reopens for 2022 season

Calgary golfers can get their clubs out of storage and hit the links at Maple Ridge.

The city-run course opened to the public on Friday.

It's located in southeast Calgary off Deerfoot Trail.

The city describes it as a "mature" course with a "variety of terrain with consistent greens."

Until April 10, the first tee time available will be at 10 a.m.

"We will be playing on permanent greens and maintenance rates will be in effect," said a note on the City of Calgary's website.

The City of Calgary owns five courses: Confederation Park, Lakeview, Maple Ridge, McCall Lake and Shaganappi.

McCall Lake is the next to open with its 18-hole course and driving range available as of April 4, followed by Shaganappi Point on April 7.

To book a tee time you can visit the city's online reservations website.

New for the 2022 season, the city is allowing only one online tee time per day (excluding McCall Par 3, where two online bookings per day is in effect.)

In addition, a minimum of 12 hours' notice is required to cancel or edit tee time bookings. Cancellations or modifications with less than 12 hours' notice can be made by calling clubhouse and may be subject to the city's No-Show Policy.

And lastly, with high demand to play, the city says a zero tolerance policy for no-shows is in effect.