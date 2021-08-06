CALGARY -- The new parkade in the heart of East Village is a multifunctional space for investors and start-up projects to come together and create ideas that will shape the future.

Opening in the fall of 2021, the Platform Innovation Centre will be a hub that is dedicated to supporting start-up projects and entrepreneurs at every stage of their career.

This project is more interesting than what meets the eye. From the outside, the Innovation Centre looks like a regular parkade with modern siding. Once people are able to step inside, they will discover just how unique this structure is.

This parkade is a first of its kind, meaning it is not meant to be a parkade forever. The idea here is that as the city becomes more pedestrian friendly through improved transit, the parkade can be transformed into a different space depending on what the city needs next.

This parkade could become affordable housing, office space, or a recreation centre if that’s what is needed in that area. This is possible thanks to the construction method that planned for the parkade to be repurposed later.

The parking area of the building, which is operated by the Calgary Parking Authority, is already open, but the real treat comes later this year, officials say.

When the Platform Innovation Centre opens in the fall, it will have a pitch stage and event-based community space on the main floor for tech startups to showcase their companies.

The Innovation Centre provides a centralized location for access to resources, programming, and events to help start-ups successfully grow and build on their ideas.

The city hopes the Innovation Centre will help to connect local innovators together that can then stimulate economic growth and job creation in the city.