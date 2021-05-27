CALGARY -- Calgary Stampede officials have announced the plans for the upcoming edition of 'The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth' but with one noticeable absence from previous years.

The Rangeland Derby will not be held as a result of the pandemic-related cancellations of the 2020 and 2021 chuckwagon racing seasons in Western Canada. The races are expected to return in 2022.

The Grandstand Show, which traditionally followed the final heat of the races each night, has been rebranded as an 'Evening Show' and is set to include rodeo events, live music, The Young Canadians and fireworks.

Original Grandstand Show plans featured local icon Paul Brandt but the country musician will not participate in the reimagined nightly shows.

This year's event is scheduled to include the Stampede Rodeo, midway, Elbow River Camp, Nashville North, The Big Four Roadhouse, BMO Market, Western Showcase, as well as agriculture showcases and competitions.