Calgary theatre companies announce plans to head back to the stage
Calgary theatre is coming back in some tried and true ways, and a few new ones, too.
Over the past few weeks, Theatre Calgary, Vertigo and Lunchbox have all announced a return to in-theatre productions featuring live audiences, most of which will commence in late October and mid-November, followed by the return of the High Performance Rodeo in mid-January.
On the other end of the spectrum, a small Calgary independent theatre is jumping the line this week to present a livestreamed one-act play about the political world at the same time Canadian politicians are criss-crossing the country looking for support ahead of next Monday's election.
From the looks of things, it will be a season of theatre featuring mandatory masks, and social distance although the question of vaccination status remains to be determined in some cases.
"We have worked hard to keep the mystery alive over the last year and half, and we have missed having you in our theatres ," said Vertigo artistic director Craig Hall in a message announcing the new season on Vertigo's website. "'Live' and 'in-person' are intrinsic parts of who we are, and what we do. To welcome you back, we have created a season full of puzzles begging to be solved, thrills that will catch you off guard, and mysteries that defy expectations."
"The only missing ingredient is you."
VERTIGO
Vertigo Mystery Theatre announced its 2021-22 season Friday with a mixed media offering that includes a return to the stage of the beloved Agatha Christie, a radio drama featuring music by a star, a world premiere by a pair of Calgary playwrights, and another featuring the unforgettable Sherlock Holmes and a comic-mystery adaptation of one of the most popular board games ever.
The season kicks off Nov. 13 with a presentation of Agatha Christie's Murder in the Studio, a stage adaptation of three of Christie's radio dramas.
On Jan. 15, the theatre will premiere Cipher, by Calgarians Braden Griffiths and Ellen Close.
On March 5, the theatre will present the world premiere of Sherlock Holmes and the Vanishing Thimble, by R. Hamilton Wright, and on May 7, a production of Clue, adapted from the popular board game.
But before all of that, there will be an audio presentation of You Shouldn't Be Here, a Vertigo Radio Mystery, by Daniel Handler with music by Torquil Campbell of the Stars. It will open in October.
Vertigo will require proof of vaccination and ask patrons to wear a mask at its shows. Murder in the Studio will feature socially distanced seating, while the remainder of the season will feature 100 per cent seating capacity.
THEATRE CALGARY
Over the past week, Theatre Calgary announced a truncated season that will kick off Oct. 19 with a live production of the third installment of Rick Miller's popular Boom shows, called Boom YZ.
Rick Miller in BoomX at Theatre Calgary
That will be followed by a live production of its mini three person production of A Christmas Carol, which it livestreamed in 2020.
In 2022, there will be a production of Steel Magnolias, directed by Val Planche that opens March 8.
To wrap the season, it will be Million Dollar Quartet, a mini-musical featuring the music of Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley in mid-April.
LUNCHBOX
Monday, Lunchbox announced its 2021-22 season will kick off in late November with All I Want for Christmas, a new comedy from Blind Date creator Rebecca Northan, directed by the company's new artistic director Bronwyn Steinberg.
Following that, Lunchbox, in conjunction with the High Performance Rodeo, will present Flora & Fawna Have Beaver Fever (and so does Fleurette!), by Edmonton's Darrin Hagen and Trevor Schmidt.
Flora and Fauna Get Beaver Fever
In March and April, Lunchbox hosts its Stage One Festival of New Canadian Work, featuring eight new scripts.
That's followed in May by the premiere of Shark Bite by Meredith Taylor-Perry, on May 10, before Lunchbox's season concludes with a 20th anniversary production of Cheryl Foggo's Heaven, opening June 7.
Masks and proof of vaccination status (except for those with exemptions) will be required for admittance to Lunchbox shows.
One Yellow Rabbit will co-present bliss (the birthday party show), a show created by Calgary's Verb Theatre, which opens Oct.28 and then on Jan. 17, the High Performance Rodeo itself returns with a month of live performances.
Alberta Theatre Projects interim artistic director Haysam Kadri said in an email that the company will announce its plans in early October.
RIPPED FROM THE HEADLINES
Meanwhile, this week a Calgary indie theatre company, Unit 2 Studio, is presenting Digby and Glass, a one act with political overtones by David Ellis Heyman via livestream.
The local presentation, performed by Val Duncan and produced by Wil Knoll, is a story about a political operative and far she's willing to go to get what she wants.
Heyman may have some insider info on that sort of scenario, as he worked for the Stelmach and Alison Redford administrations, after spending over a decade working for Postmedia as a reporter.
It all feels perfectly timed to the present moment, what with a federal election coming up Monday followed by a municipal election Oct. 20 and it's only one chapter of Heyman's political theatre catalogue: he also has written a musical about Canada's fifth prime minister, John Thompson, who was poised to give women the right to vote 20 years before it actually happened, but died before it could be voted on in the House of Commons.
Knoll discovered Digby and Glass on The Canadian Play Thing, and thought it would be fun to produce, but the pandemic made that difficult.
Val Duncan stars in Digby and Glass, a one play being livestreamed Sept. 15-18
Instead, he's taking a two person camera crew to a Calgary park and doing a live feed of the 30 minute long, one person show Wednesday through Saturday, weather permitting.
"It isn't all weather-proof," Knoll said."If its bad weather, we're going to have to call the show (off)."
For more information, go to: https://fb.me/e/2EglwQlkD
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | 'It's terrifying': Police on hand as pandemic protesters picket hospitals
A Toronto hospital where protesters denouncing COVID-19 measures rallied Monday afternoon said such demonstrations are demoralizing for health-care workers who have cared for patients infected with the virus despite the risk to themselves and their families.
Refuse to wear a mask? Don't come to vote in some provinces, Elections Canada warns
Some voters who arrive to their polling station without a mask or who refuse to wear a mask will be turned away from the polls, Elections Canada warns.
TRUTH TRACKER | Would O'Toole's health transfers 'without conditions' conflict with universal health care?
In last week’s English-language debate, O’Toole stated he '100 per cent' supported universal health care but also pledged a six-per-cent increase per year in funding to provinces 'without conditions.' CTVNews.ca asked experts to weigh in on whether these two positions are in conflict with one another.
'It's just heartbreaking': Amherst, N.S. devastated after family of six killed in fire
Residents of Amherst, N.S. are grieving after a family of six was killed in a trailer fire on Sunday evening.
B.C. expanding vaccine mandate to all health-care facilities next month
Vaccination against COVID-19 will be mandatory for all workers and volunteers at health-care facilities across the province next month, officials announced Monday.
London, Ont. police now investigating sexual assault allegations at Western University
The London Police Service says an investigation is underway after allegations of multiple sexual assaults at a Western University residence began circulating on social media over the weekend.
Alberta physicians call for proof of immunity to access indoor public spaces
The call came as COVID ICU admissions reached an all time high of 198 and AHS entered its second week of postponing scheduled surgeries, affecting hundreds of patients.
Truth Tracker | Marking ballots with pencils does not increase the risk of election fraud
Elections Canada has dispelled claims that using pencil could allow someone to intentionally smudge, alter or erase ballots after several social media posts suggested that the election could be 'rigged.'
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian citizen imprisoned in South Korea alleges torture in secret letter sent from prison
In a secret letter sent from prison and disguised as a gift to a bestselling British author and obtained by CTV News, a Korean-Canadian man in South Korea said he is being tortured, beaten and harassed by prison personnel while serving his eight-year sentence.
Edmonton
-
Alberta breaks COVID-19 pandemic ICU high with 198 admissions
Alberta exceeded 800 COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend and set a new pandemic record for ICU admissions with nearly 200 patients.
-
Protesters against COVID-19 restrictions, vaccines gather outside Royal Alexandra Hospital
A group protesting COVID-19 restrictions and vaccines stood outside Edmonton’s largest hospital Monday afternoon despite officials warning them not to obstruct health care operations.
-
Ryan Reynolds, Dan Levy, Rick Mercer send messages of support for Edmonton woman with terminal cancer
A massive show of love and support on social media for an Edmonton woman with end-stage cancer has led to a few of her favourite Canadian celebrities sending her messages of their own.
Vancouver
-
B.C. expanding vaccine mandate to all health-care facilities next month
Vaccination against COVID-19 will be mandatory for all workers and volunteers at health-care facilities across the province next month, officials announced Monday.
-
B.C. to lift state of emergency prompted by wildfires
B.C. will end its state of emergency, prompted by the challenging wildfires, on Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.
-
COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 1,984 cases and 9 deaths over 3 days
Another 1,984 cases of COVID-19 and nine related deaths have been recorded in British Columbia since Friday afternoon, health officials announced Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 220 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over weekend
Health officials identified 220 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.
-
Man arrested after pouring 'hot liquid' on person during anti-vaccine passport protest in Victoria: VicPD
Victoria police say a man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly threw "hot liquid" on someone during a protest against B.C.'s vaccine card system.
-
5 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Nanaimo
A two-vehicle crash in Nanaimo sent several people to hospital Monday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
'It's just heartbreaking': Amherst, N.S. devastated after family of six killed in fire
Residents of Amherst, N.S. are grieving after a family of six was killed in a trailer fire on Sunday evening.
-
New Brunswick reports 122 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, 11 people in hospital
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 122 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 229.
-
Nova Scotia reports 73 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, active cases rise to 125
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 73 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 24 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 125.
Toronto
-
Investigators say Jane and Finch community leader shot dead may have been in wrong place at wrong time
Friends and family are grieving the sudden loss of a passionate community advocate and leader in Toronto’s Jane and Finch community.
-
The path out of the pandemic: COVID-19 exit strategies for the GTA at the ballot box
As Election Day nears, CTV News Toronto is taking a deeper look into the issues that matter most to local voters, breaking down the party promises as they apply to battleground: GTA.
-
Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Toronto General Hospital as part of nationwide action
A group of anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside one of Toronto's busiest hospitals Monday after being warned not to harass or obstruct health-care workers.
Ottawa
-
Amid condemnation from officials, a few dozen protesters rally against vaccine mandates outside Ottawa Hospital
Aside from a few choice words of anger directed at media, the protest across the street from the Ottawa Hospital on Monday was largely peaceful.
-
Ottawa man reunited with Afghan interpreter after harrowing escape
An Afghan interpreter who helped Canadian forces in 2010 has been reunited with his friend in Ottawa following a harrowing escape from Taliban-controlled Kabul.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Ottawa Hospital apologizes for privacy breach among unvaccinated employees
The Ottawa Hospital says it has apologized to employees whose names were mistakenly visible on a mass email to unvaccinated staff last week.
Montreal
-
Survivors of 2006 Dawson College shooting urge voters not to pick Conservatives
Survivors and families of victims of the 2006 Dawson College shooting in Montreal are marking the 15th anniversary of the tragedy on Monday by urging Canadians to think twice before voting for the Conservatives in the Sept. 20 federal election.
-
Rapid tests coming to some Quebec schools to curb spread of Delta
Quebec schools are already working to contain the spread of COVID-19 and its most contagious variant after 620 schools reported at least one case of the coronavirus among students or staff.
-
Montreal health-care workers reminded of 'last chance' to get vaccines before Oct. 15 deadline
A memo titled 'last chance to get your vaccine before October 15!' was issued to workers at the West Island Integrated University Health and Social Services Centres (CIUSSS) on Monday.
Kitchener
-
'She's falling behind': Some students, staff already self-isolating as school COVID cases rise
Just one week into the new school year, public and Catholic schools in Waterloo Region have already reported more than 10 COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
-
Driver clocked speeding 111 km/h near Huron Heights Secondary School: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have charged a 22-year-old woman after she was caught driving 111 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone on Monday.
-
Waterloo Region staff must disclose COVID-19 vaccination status by Sept. 27
Staff working for the Region of Waterloo will need to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status before the end of this month.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Theatre Centre celebrates 50 years
The Sudbury Theatre Centre is celebrating a big milestone Sept. 14: its 50th birthday.
-
Election campaign in Parry Sound – Muskoka riding begins to heat up
The riding of Parry Sound–Muskoka has been a Conservative stronghold for most of its history.
-
Timmins Transit bus moves message of Indigenous reconciliation
Timmins Mayor George Pirie said it is important to acknowledge the past and present treatment of Indigenous people.
Winnipeg
-
More Winnipeg businesses report hateful graffiti after police release photos of suspect
A call for information about a string of incidents of hateful graffiti along Pembina Highway has prompted several other businesses to report similar incidents of vandalism.
-
Manitoba's top doctor suggests province in early fourth wave due to rising cases in southern Manitoba
Three more people in Manitoba have died with COVID-19 as the province reports 41 new COVID-19 cases – the majority of which are among the unvaccinated.
-
Backlash to anti vaccine mandate protest prompts move away from Winnipeg hospital
A protest against vaccine mandates originally planned outside a Winnipeg hospital had a change of venue following backlash from the public.
Regina
-
Sask. sets record for new daily COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations surpass 200
The Saskatchewan government reported 449 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, marking the highest single-day tally since the start of the pandemic.
-
Sask. government issues provincial emergency order to address needs of the health care system
The Saskatchewan Government has declared a new Provincial Emergency Order to address the “urgent and immediate needs of the health care system.”
-
'Trout king of Sask.': 2 men who died in crash remembered as passionate anglers
Just hours after being awarded Angler of the Year at a Saskatchewan fishing tournament, Steve Taylor and his friend Cody Strass died in a crash near Watson.
Saskatoon
-
'Trout king of Sask.': 2 men who died in crash remembered as passionate anglers
Just hours after being awarded Angler of the Year at a Saskatchewan fishing tournament, Steve Taylor and his friend Cody Strass died in a crash near Watson.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 'It's terrifying': Police on hand as pandemic protesters picket hospitals
A Toronto hospital where protesters denouncing COVID-19 measures rallied Monday afternoon said such demonstrations are demoralizing for health-care workers who have cared for patients infected with the virus despite the risk to themselves and their families.
-
Sask. government issues provincial emergency order to address needs of the health care system
The Saskatchewan Government has declared a new Provincial Emergency Order to address the “urgent and immediate needs of the health care system.”