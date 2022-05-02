Catalytic converter theft suspects caught on camera in Turner Valley, Alta.

RCMP in Turner Valley, Alta. has released images of two suspects linked to the recent theft of a catalytic converter from a motor home.

Police say three people were caught on surveillance video during the theft – which happened between April 25 and 27 -- however officers were only able to get descriptions of two.

The first suspect is described as having dark hair with a buzz cut, standing about 170 centimetres (5'7") and being about 30 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie with white symbols on the front and a light blue bandana.

The second suspect is described as being about 177 centimetres (5'10") and wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and black shoes with a white contour line. He appeared to be carrying a Dewalt sawzall tool and the stolen catalylitic converter.

The suspects fled the area in a black Chevrolet Silverado 2500 crew cab.

"A Milwaukee packout tool box and two jerry cans (red and yellow) were observed in the box," police said .

The truck is also equipped with a black, fifth-wheel hitch mounted in the box.

Turner Valley is about 60 kilometres south of Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-7227 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.