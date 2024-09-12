Two wildfires extinguished in Calgary Forest Area

Fire crews have extinguished two wildfires in the Calgary Forest Area as rainfall helped decrease the fire risk.

A wildfire west of Water Valley, known as CWF-057 (Fallentimber Fire), has been extinguished at 48.8 hectares.

The blaze was burning out of control in late July, but brought under control on Aug. 1.

Another fire in the Castle Wildland Provincial Park that was detected on Tuesday has also been extinguished. The fire, sized at 0.2 hectares, is under investigation.

Since Jan. 1, there have been 80 wildfires in the CFA which have burned 63.71 hectares.

Alberta Wildfire says the wildfire danger in the CFA is now low due to recent rainfall.

“The CFA has benefitted from widespread precipitation, particularly in the northern sections,” Alberta Wildfire said in a Thursday update.

“While showers have begun to move through the southern portions of the CFA, it has been more scattered coverage. There may remain pockets where the wildfire danger is higher.”

The Calgary Forest Area includes a large area in southwestern Alberta, stretching from areas west of Carstairs, Cochrane and Calgary, down to west of Pincher Creek.

There are currently 64 active wildfires in Alberta.