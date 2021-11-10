City celebrates completion of Barlow Trail, John Laurie Boulevard construction projects

CALGARY -

The pylons, temporary road signs and lane closures that dotted three of Calgary's major thoroughfares are gone ahead of winter's arrival.

City officials confirm the Barlow Trail restoration, 16th Avenue bridge restoration atop Barlow Trail and John Laurie Boulevard reconstruction projects that took place throughout the summer and into the fall are now complete.

A 2.5 kilometre stretch of Barlow Trail, from Fourth Avenue N.E. to Sunridge Boulevard N.E., has been repaved, new traffic signals and a centre median have been installed, and improvements have been made to streetlights.

The Trans-Canada Highway/16th Avenue bridge over Barlow Trail has been fitted with a new deck overlay and concrete barriers.

Crews repaved four kilometres of John Laurie Boulevard between 14th Street N.W. and Shaganappi Trail N.W. Other improvements to the area included a new multi-use pathway connection, pathway widening and the installation of high-tension cable barriers along the road.