Cold replaced with snow, as new winter woes impact Alberta and B.C.

The record-breaking cold that impacted Western Canada has finally moved out of most of central and southern Alberta and British Columbia.

The temperature in Calgary on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. was -9 C, with surrounding communities between -8 C (Strathmore), -9 C (Cochrane and Airdrie) and -12 C (Okotoks).

Warm westerly winds at the surface early in the day will hold temperatures in that range until another shift in weather patterns introduces colder air once again.

An ample supply of precipitation from the north Pacific is already translating to snowfall in northern British Columbia.

For most of Tuesday and Wednesday that snow will track from north-central B.C. toward southeastern Alberta, initially impacting areas like Jasper National Park.

The incoming northerly flow will counter that initial weather pattern that brought in warmth and push snow and colder air in toward southwestern Alberta. This potential upsloping in the foothills prompted a snowfall warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada that extends along the southern edge of the province as far east as Magrath, Claresholm and Fort Macleod and covers most of highway 2 south of Calgary.

Weather warnings issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada as of 7 a.m. Tues. Jan. 16, 2023. Snowfall warnings (white), winter storm warnings (blue), special weather statements (translucent white) and extreme cold warnings (teal).

Calgary is likely just outside of this region of highest accumulations in southwestern Alberta with five to 10 centimetres of snow forecast for the city.

As per the warning from ECCC, areas under that snowfall warning including Canmore, Kananaskis, Okotoks, High River and Crowsnest Pass could record 15 to 25 centimetres of snow with this weather event.

It is possible that areas like Waterton Lakes National Park and Pincher Creek might see totals closer to 35 centimetres.

Road conditions and temperature will be quite mild early Tuesday in southern Alberta with a forecast high of -7 C for Calgary, but that warmup will be short-lived with highs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 12 to 16 degrees below seasonal.

Snow was already impacting highways in central Alberta and portions of southern Alberta by 7:30 a.m. Winter-driving conditions could also be observed in southern British Columbia.

Gap winds in southwestern Alberta will translate to wind speeds of up to 80 km/h, which is below a wind warning threshold for that region, but still strong enough to impact drivers.

For the latest weather advisories from ECCC click here, click here for current highway conditions from 511 Alberta, or here for the latest from Drive BC.

Calgary is unlikely to see an average daytime high of -3 C before next week, however the temperature will warm up by the weekend.