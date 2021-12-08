Cryptocurrency cons are on the rise in Lethbridge, warn police

Lethbridge police say though they rarely dealt with calls about cryptocurrency-related fraud in the past, they're now seeing a boom in cases.

This year, police say 18 victims have been defrauded out of more than $800,000 in cases ranging from investment and social media scams to phony texts or calls from people claiming to bewith the Canada Revenue Agency.

"Cryptocurrency is a digital asset used as a medium of exchange. Unlike the Canadian or the U.S. dollar, there is no central authority that manages and maintains the value of a cryptocurrency," police said in a Wednesday news release.

"Strong encryption is used to secure transaction records and technology, called blockchain – a decentralized ledger of all transactions – makes the transfer of cryptocurrency difficult to trace, providing fraudsters with protection and anonymity from their victims."

Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency but there are now thousandsin circulation.

Cryptocurrency can be used to purchase products and services, or for investment purposes.

As with the stock market, values fluctuate with demand.

"With frauds involving cryptocurrencies expected to continue to increase worldwide, police are advising the public to be wary of common scams, and always exercise due diligence before any money – actual cash or cryptocurrency – changes hands," police said.

"Remember, if something sounds too good to be true, it is."

The Lethbridge Police Service issued the following advice on how to protect yourself against cryptocurrency-related frauds: