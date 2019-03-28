The Calgary Police Service is asking for information from the public in connection with the death of a man at a northwest motel.

The body of 66-year-old Harry Vincent Jones, better known as Frank to his friends, was found on the property of the Red Carpet Inn & Suites in the 4600 block of 16 Avenue Northwest on the afternoon of Friday, March 15, 2019.

The investigation into Jones’ death determined an altercation had occurred in or near Room 44, the room where Jones was staying, and the attack was targeted. The exact cause of Jones' death has not been released.

Anyone who was staying at the Red Carpet Inn between March 13 and 15 or had been in contact with Jones in the days prior to his death is encouraged to contact the Calgary Police Service homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.