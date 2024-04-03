CALGARY
Calgary

Deerfoot Inn and Casino fight leaves man injured, suspect sought

Calgary police are hoping to identify a man who believed to be responsible for assaulting another man at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino on Dec. 1, 2023. (Calgary Police Service handout) Calgary police are hoping to identify a man who believed to be responsible for assaulting another man at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino on Dec. 1, 2023. (Calgary Police Service handout)
Calgary police are looking to the public for help identify a man who allegedly attacked someone outside the Deerfoot Inn and Casino last year. 

The altercation happened at about 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Police say the victim was approached by a stranger who allegedly "pushed and repeatedly punched" him before "striking his face with a glass."

Security staff intervened and the suspect left before police arrived.

Police say they exhausted all investigative avenues to identify the suspect, but haven't yet been able to.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

