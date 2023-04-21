Don’t throw out those corks and chopsticks! They can become shoes and tables

Cork is a sustainable and renewable material because each cork tree can live up to 200 years and be harvested up to a dozen times. Cork is a sustainable and renewable material because each cork tree can live up to 200 years and be harvested up to a dozen times.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina