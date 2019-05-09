

CTV Calgary Staff





The son of Jim Hawkes confirms to CTV that his father has died at the age of 84 following a battle with dementia.

Hawkes, a Progressive Conservative, served as the Member of Parliament for Calgary West from 1979 until 1993 and spent time as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Chief Government Whip.

Robert Hawkes says, in addition to his father's political successes, Jim Hawkes had been an accomplished Canadian university basketball star before befoming a full-tenured university professor.