Feeder main 'stable' as city waits to remove Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions

    No new wire snaps were detected Saturday as the city continues to play a waiting game before removing outdoor water restrictions.

    That came after three snaps Thursday and one on Friday.

    In a Sunday media release, the city said “We continue to observe the system to ensure stability and are analyzing results from the pipe diver inspection of the feeder main, which will take several days.”

    Saturday water consumption came in at 606 million litres, which matched expectations.

    “While this analysis continues, and in light of the wire snaps on Thursday and Friday, we are leaving Stage 1 water restrictions in place,” said the city’s water services director Nancy Mackay.

    “The system is stable today,” she added, “and there have not been any further wire snaps detected on the feeder main since yesterday.”

    For more on Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions, go here.

    The next update is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday.

