Final stretch of the southwest Calgary ring road opens to traffic

CALGARY -

The final section of the southwest ring road will be opening Saturday after more than five years of planning and construction.

The stretch runs from Fish Creek Boulevard to Highway 22X.

It follows last October's opening of the road between Sarcee Trail and Fish Creek Boulevard. That construction was made possible through a massive deal between the province and the Tsuut’ina Nation.

Saturday's unveiling of the new section will include speeches by the minister of transportation and Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

More details to follow...