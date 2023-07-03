Fire at Charleston Residence in Lake Louise causes evacuation
Mounties out of Lake Louise say a fire at a hotel on Monday is believed to have left hundreds of people displaced.
The RCMP and local fire departments were called to the Charleston Residence in Lake Louise around noon.
Evacuation was still ongoing at the time of this writing, but police said it was believed between 200 and 400 people were being displaced as a result of the fire.
Buses were brought in to take people to a gathering point.
Emergency Medical Services says the fire started on the third floor of one building at the hotel grounds.
EMS took one person to hospital.
That person's condition was not available at the time of this writing.
No other injuries were reported that EMS was aware of.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A preoccupation with failure': Why the Titan submersible was doomed from the start
The company behind the submersible that imploded during a recent dive to the Titanic ignored key principles that guide organizations working in high-risk environments, experts in emergency management say.
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
Boy, 16, dead after stabbing at Hamilton family gathering, cousin charged with first-degree murder
A family gathering in Hamilton Sunday night ended in tragedy after a 22-year-old man fatally stabbed his 16-year-old cousin, say police.
What can Canada learn from Australia's bid to make big tech pay for news?
Canadian lawmakers are locked in a dispute with internet technology companies over a law that would compel them to pay news publishers for content, years after a similar regulatory saga played out in Australia.
DEVELOPING | Employer says talks stalled in B.C. port workers strike
The association representing employers in an ongoing strike at British Columbia ports says it doesn't think more bargaining is going to produce a collective agreement.
Changes to Twitter show walls are closing in on Elon Musk's 'digital town square': expert
When Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022, he said he wanted to turn the blue bird app into a “digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs could be debated in a healthy manner.” But one technology expert says Musk’s vision for the app is starting to crumble.
Royal Canadian Navy ships leave Halifax to join NATO in Baltic mission
Two Royal Canadian Navy warships sailed out of Halifax harbour Sunday, bound for the Baltic region where they will join a NATO mission aimed at deterring Russian aggression.
B.C. teen reveals how she survived over 50 hours alone in the wilderness
To the relief of many, 16-year-old Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, after being missing for around 54 hours. Now, she is sharing her story of survival.
NATO readies military plans to defend against bruised but unbowed Russia
Russia's armed forces are bruised but by no means beaten in the war in Ukraine, a top NATO military officer said Monday, as he laid out the biggest revamp to the organization's military plans since the Cold War should Moscow dare to widen the conflict.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers' prospects lace up for annual development camp
Just days after this year's NHL entry draft, Edmonton Oilers' prospects hit the ice in Edmonton for the team's annual development camp.
-
Missing Red Deer seniors found dead in Crowsnest Pass
A pair of seniors reported missing last week have been found dead.
-
Brick Invitational brings once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to young hockey players
The 34th annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament began Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Palliative care doctor calls for broader change as province discusses allowing MAiD at St. Paul’s Hospital
Allowing medically assisted dying at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver isn't good enough, says a palliative care doctor who wants to see an end to all religious exemptions that force patients in B.C. to transfer in order to access MAiD.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Employer says talks stalled in B.C. port workers strike
The association representing employers in an ongoing strike at British Columbia ports says it doesn't think more bargaining is going to produce a collective agreement.
-
BC Ferries concludes busy long weekend with more full sailings and long waits
As the Canada Day long weekend winds down, traffic on BC Ferries from Vancouver Island to Metro Vancouver ramped up Monday.
Atlantic
-
'You’re going to have to pay it no matter what': Maritimers come to terms with federal carbon tax
Two days after the federal carbon tax took effect in Atlantic Canada, residents of Saint John, N.B., are coming to terms with their new reality at the pumps.
-
'A preoccupation with failure': Why the Titan submersible was doomed from the start
The company behind the submersible that imploded during a recent dive to the Titanic ignored key principles that guide organizations working in high-risk environments, experts in emergency management say.
-
Royal Canadian Navy ships leave Halifax to join NATO in Baltic mission
Two Royal Canadian Navy warships sailed out of Halifax harbour Sunday, bound for the Baltic region where they will join a NATO mission aimed at deterring Russian aggression.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria crews extinguish large fire in Burnside Gorge neighbourhood
Victoria firefighters say they were met with "towering flames" when they arrived at the scene of a fire on Government Street Sunday night.
-
95-year-old veteran refuses to retire after encouraging community service
Whether you’re 95 or “not yet nine,” Gerry Ratchford says it’s never too early or late to make a positive difference.
-
Check your tickets: 2 B.C. residents won 7-figure lottery prizes on Canada Day
Two B.C. residents became millionaires this Canada Day, and three others took home substantial lottery prizes of their own.
Toronto
-
Boy, 16, dead after stabbing at Hamilton family gathering, cousin charged with first-degree murder
A family gathering in Hamilton Sunday night ended in tragedy after a 22-year-old man fatally stabbed his 16-year-old cousin, say police.
-
Environment Canada issues heat warnings for Toronto, Hamilton
Environment Canada issued heat warnings for Toronto and Hamilton on Monday afternoon, in advance of hot, humid weather expected throughout the week.
-
Cyclist struck and killed in Brampton hit-and-run, suspect charged with impaired driving
A cyclist who was hit by a vehicle in Brampton Monday morning in a hit-and-run has died and the person behind the wheel has been charged with impaired driving.
Montreal
-
Search for two people missing after Quebec landslide a 'colossal' task: police
The search for two people swept away by a landslide and a flooded river in Quebec's Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region is being complicated by the river's geography and debris in the water, provincial police said Monday.
-
Body found in the St. Lawrence River near Akwesasne
A body was found in the St. Lawrence River near Ross Island on Monday afternoon, according to the Akwesasne Mohawk Police.
-
SPCA calls on Quebec to introduce legislation to protect farm animals
The SPCA is calling on the province to pass a law protecting the health and welfare of farm animals.
Ottawa
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Humidex in Ottawa could hit low 40s this week
A heat warning is in effect for Ottawa as some hot, humid days approach. Environment Canada says temperatures this week could reach highs in the low 30s with humidex values in the low 40s.
-
Chinatown residents in Ottawa frustrated after statues defaced or stolen
Several art installations in Ottawa's Chinatown neighbourhood have been defaced or stolen since they were installed earlier this year.
-
Carleton Place hospital closing ER Monday night
The Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital is again closing its emergency department because of an ongoing nursing shortage.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region under heat warning
Environment Canada has placed nearly all of Ontario under a heat warning as more hot humid air moves into the province. Here's what you need to know.
-
Nine-year-old Cambridge cyclist aims to ride 100 km for cancer research
For the past three years, a Cambridge, Ont. boy has been travelling incredible distances on two wheels – all in support of cancer research.
-
Ontario adds 300 new spaces in paramedic college programs, 18 more spots coming to Conestoga College
In the hopes of getting more ambulances on the road, colleges across Ontario will get 300 new spaces in their paramedic programs, Minister of Health Sylvia Jones announced Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man walks away after serious crash on Circle Drive
A vehicle caught fire on Saskatchewan Crescent on Monday after apparently veering off Circle Drive.
-
Saskatoon police seek tips about 16-year-old homicide
Investigators with the Saskatoon Police Service are renewing public calls for information about a 16-year-old homicide investigation.
-
Charges laid after Prince Albert man seriously injured in alleged stabbing
A 37-year-old Prince Albert man was charged with aggravated assault following an alleged stabbing in the city’s east flat area on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
MIndemoya Hospital reopens; health official says more work to be done
Patients at the Manitoulin Health Centre have a new emergency room at their fingertips, thanks to work that was done at the MIndemoya Hospital but one health official says their work is far from over.
-
Maple Leafs sign Tyler Bertuzzi to one-year, $5.5M deal
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year, $5.5 million contract.
-
Active fires in the north decrease, two new fires identified Monday
Ontario fire officials say the little rain the region received this weekend did not improve the wildfire situation in the north.
Winnipeg
-
Trapper, Manitoba Conservation hunting down coyote after attack
A highly-skilled trapper and Manitoba Conservation officers are looking for the coyote that attacked a young child in North Kildonan.
-
Sandy Bay woman wanted for second degree murder: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are searching for a woman from Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation in connection to a recent homicide.
-
Winnipeg cyclist in critical condition after hit and run: Police
A 63-year-old man is in critical but stable condition in hospital after a hit and run Friday evening.
Regina
-
Regina Chamber Music Festival brings artistic community together, organizers say
The 2023 Regina Chamber Music Festival has kicked off with a sunrise serenade that took place in Wascana Park.
-
Teen Tasered after allegedly waving machete around at Regina Canada Day celebrations
A teen was Tasered and arrested by Regina police following a weapons incident in Wascana Park on Canada Day.
-
'Get to know us': Residents of Regina's unhoused camp explain their situations to community leaders
A group of around 100 unhoused people living on the front lawn of Regina's City Hall have been given an opportunity to explain their situation.