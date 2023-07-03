Fire at Charleston Residence in Lake Louise causes evacuation

Mounties out of Lake Louise say a fire at a hotel on Monday is believed to have left hundreds of people displaced.

The RCMP and local fire departments were called to the Charleston Residence in Lake Louise around noon.

Evacuation was still ongoing at the time of this writing, but police said it was believed between 200 and 400 people were being displaced as a result of the fire.

Buses were brought in to take people to a gathering point.

Emergency Medical Services says the fire started on the third floor of one building at the hotel grounds.

EMS took one person to hospital.

That person's condition was not available at the time of this writing.

No other injuries were reported that EMS was aware of.