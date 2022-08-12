Fires at Calgary municipal building caused more than $1M in damage: city
Officials with the City of Calgary say the damage caused by a series of fires set inside the downtown municipal building will potentially cost millions to fix.
Police were called to city hall at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 2 for reports of a break-in, and arrived to find a man with a knife lighting fires – which then triggered the building's sprinkler system.
On Friday, acting city manager Carla Male said in a news release that the building suffered "extensive" water damage to three levels, affecting equipment and the building itself.
"While it will be many months before we know the final cost, our team has been working hard to assess the scope of the damage and work with the city’s insurer," she said.
An initial review of the destruction – which includes the emergency response required to minimize the damage, stabilization activity including temporary relocation of services, and restoration of the building and affected furniture and equipment – pegs the anticipated cost between $1.3 and $2.2 million.
Of that, an anticipated 80 per cent will be covered by insurance, said the city.
MOST AFFECTED SERVICES SHOULD RETURN THIS MONTH
Damage to the municipal building sparked the temporary relocation of many services usually offered on the third floor.
For now, all services that were displaced will remain in their temporary locations.
Fair entry programs and services, cashiers services and tax advisory service counters currently operating from the Central Library are expected to return to the municipal building during the week of August 22.
The planning and development services counter, however, will remain in its temporary location at the Whitehorn Multi-Services Centre until further notice.
For more details you can visit the City of Calgary's website.
ASIRT CONTINUES TO INVESTIGATE
Police took a suspect into custody after the Aug. 2 incident, using both the K9 unit and non-lethal weapons to do so.
Alberta's police watchdog says the man suffered "significant" injuries during his arrest.
As the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) investigates the use of force by police, the organization is asking those who may have witnessed aspects of the arrest or the events leading up to it to please them at 403-592-4306.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash
Actor Anne Heche has died after suffering a brain injury following a car crash last week, according to her family. She was 53.
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
How warm is the planet? Data shows last month was 6th hottest July on record in 143 years
Last month was the Earth’s sixth-warmest July on record in 143 years, according to the U.S. federal agency that studies oceans, the atmosphere, and coastal areas.
300,000 Canadians at 'severe' or 'moderate' risk of gambling problems
While problem gambling affects a minority of the Canadian population, more than 300,000 are at “severe” or “moderate risk” for gambling-related problems, according to a Statistics Canada study of gambling behaviour.
Cabinet heard of potential 'breakthrough' with 'Freedom Convoy' protesters before Emergencies Act was invoked: documents
The night before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, the prime minister’s national security adviser told him there was 'a potential for a breakthrough' in Ottawa, court documents show.
Judge suspends two articles of Quebec's Bill 96 regarding legal translations
A Quebec Superior Court judge has temporarily suspended two articles of the province's new language law, saying they could prevent some English-speaking organizations from accessing justice through the courts.
Hydro lines will take 'several days' to repair as Toronto investigates massive power outage
The City of Toronto is investigating a power outage that left a large swath of the downtown core including office buildings, a major mall and a university campus without electricity yesterday.
WHO plans to rename monkeypox over stigmatization concerns
The World Health Organization says it's holding an open forum to rename the disease monkeypox, after some critics raised concerns the name could be derogatory or have racist connotations.
Trump home search: Judge deciding on unsealing the warrant
A federal judge was to decide as soon as Friday whether to grant the Department of Justice's request to unseal the warrant that authorized the FBI to search former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate. Attorney General Merrick Garland declared there was 'substantial public interest in this matter,' and Trump backed the warrant's 'immediate' release.
Edmonton
-
Everything you need to know about Thursday's supermoon
The last supermoon of the year lit up the skies over Alberta on Thursday night.
-
Edmonton-based soldiers head overseas as part of Operation Unifier
About 90 Edmonton-based soldiers took off from the Edmonton International Airport on Friday morning for a training mission with the Ukrainian army.
-
Amy Schumer, Tom Segura and more in Edmonton this weekend for the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
Some of the biggest names in the comedy world will descend on Edmonton this weekend, as the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival returns for a second year.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Woman who was stalked by police officer ex-boyfriend says justice system failed her
Despite a police misconduct probe that found a high-ranking B.C. officer had stalked and harassed his ex-girlfriend for years, a criminal investigation into the case did not result in charges.
-
Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate, review concludes
An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and “appropriate.”
-
Vancouver agencies among those to receive funding for monkeypox awareness campaigns
Three community organizations will receive a combined total of $550,000 from the federal government to raise awareness and reduce stigma about monkeypox.
Atlantic
-
Civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond commemorated at site of her 1946 arrest in N.S.
A plaque commemorating Viola Desmond was revealed Friday by the federal agency at the former Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow, N.S., where she was forcibly arrested while watching a movie on Nov. 8, 1946.
-
Central Newfoundland wildfires improving, evacuation risk is low: premier
Officials say the wildfire situation in central Newfoundland is improving and the risk of evacuation is now low for nearby communities.
-
Halifax's Meagher Park, used as encampment by homeless, cleared out and fenced off
Halifax police say a city park that has been used as an encampment for homeless people has been cleared out and fenced off.
Vancouver Island
-
'Watching rights erode away': U.S. woman moving to B.C. over abortion rights
A Virginia woman is packing up her life and moving her family to Vancouver Island in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
-
Major crimes unit investigating body found after Nanaimo house fire
One man is dead after a fire destroyed a home Thursday in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Victoria company fined $11K after bleach spill kills hundreds of fish
Environmental compliance officers have fined a Victoria exterior washing company $11,000 for releasing a roof de-mossing agent into a creek in Sidney, B.C., killing hundreds of fish.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford swallows bee during live news conference
Doug Ford's live news conference on Friday was unexpectedly interrupted after the premier swallowed and choked on a bee.
-
Sisters adopted into separate families find each other after 35 years
Two sisters adopted into separate families have found each other after 35 years of separation.
-
Police identify 26-year-old fatally shot at Toronto funeral
Investigators have released the name of a 26-year-old Barrie man shot to death Thursday afternoon while attending a funeral for another man shot dead in Toronto earlier in the week.
Montreal
-
Judge suspends two articles of Quebec's Bill 96 regarding legal translations
A Quebec Superior Court judge has temporarily suspended two articles of the province's new language law, saying they could prevent some English-speaking organizations from accessing justice through the courts.
-
Perimeter lifted, but operation continues after Montreal East shooting
Streets are reopening in Montreal East, though a major police operation is ongoing following a shooting overnight Thursday into Friday.
-
Former STM chairperson Philippe Schnobb to lead probe into Montreal Pride parade cancellation
The former chairperson of the STM board of directors will lead the independent investigation into the abrupt cancellation of the Montreal Pride parade last Sunday.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Five-kilometre section of Queensway closed until Monday
All eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 are closed between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues for the replacement of the Booth Street Bridge. The closure will continue until Monday at 6 a.m.
-
One person killed in crash on ramp from Highway 401 to 416
One person is dead after a head-on crash on a ramp from the Highway 401 to Highway 416 south of Ottawa.
-
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
Kitchener
-
Active COVID-19 cases spike in Waterloo region
The number of active cases in the Region of Waterloo increased nearly 25 per cent since the region's last update, according to the Region of Waterloo Public Health weekly dashboard update.
-
One person bitten, another exposed after rabid bat found near Shelburne
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph public health says one person was bit and another was exposed after a rabid bat was found in the Melancthon area just north of Shelburne.
-
Region of Waterloo planning for when population nears one million
The Region of Waterloo's roadmap toward a population of nearly one million has been updated.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. expanding COVID-19 fourth vaccine dose eligibility to residents 18+
Saskatchewan is expanding COVID-19 vaccine fourth dose eligibility to residents 18 years and older.
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect arrested for crossing border illegally, kidnapping: U.S. authorities
The suspect at the centre of Saskatchewan's recent Amber Alert was arrested in South Dakota for a possible illegal border crossing and kidnapping, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
-
'Devastating': Search continues for missing Sask. mushroom picker
It’s been seven days since 74-year-old Lois Chartrand went missing while mushroom picking in the forest north of Smeaton, Sask.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario porch pirate steals grocery delivery from family in quarantine
In the age of doorstep deliveries, porch pirates who steal items from front doors have become common, but one North Bay mom says she was scared by a recent encounter with one.
-
Well-being check by police finds victim being held by three people in Wawa
A wellness check on a person living on Churchill Avenue in Wawa last month led to the discovery that the victim was being forcibly confined in their home by three people.
-
Person airlifted to hospital after fiery Hwy. 69/400 crash, one lane reopened
CTV News has learned one lane has reopened and one person has been airlifted to hospital following a fiery crash Friday morning involving a tractor-trailer where Highway 69 turns into the 400.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police arrest two women from Ontario in connection to grandparent scam
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two women from Ontario in connection to grandparent scams in the city.
-
'I've never ever experienced this': Foundation repair companies playing catch up, work booked into next summer
If Manitobans are looking to get the foundation of their homes repaired, they might be waiting quite some time before crews can arrive.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash
Actor Anne Heche has died after suffering a brain injury following a car crash last week, according to her family. She was 53.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. expanding COVID-19 fourth vaccine dose eligibility to residents 18+
Saskatchewan is expanding COVID-19 vaccine fourth dose eligibility to residents 18 years and older.
-
Sask. feeling effects of countrywide veterinarian shortage
Saskatchewan is facing a veterinarian and veterinary technician shortage along with the rest of the country.
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect arrested for crossing border illegally, kidnapping: U.S. authorities
The suspect at the centre of Saskatchewan's recent Amber Alert was arrested in South Dakota for a possible illegal border crossing and kidnapping, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.