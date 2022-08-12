Fires at Calgary municipal building caused more than $1M in damage: city

The Calgary municipal building in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) The Calgary municipal building in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump home search: Judge deciding on unsealing the warrant

A federal judge was to decide as soon as Friday whether to grant the Department of Justice's request to unseal the warrant that authorized the FBI to search former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate. Attorney General Merrick Garland declared there was 'substantial public interest in this matter,' and Trump backed the warrant's 'immediate' release.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina