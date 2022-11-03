First phase of BMO Centre expansion to be completed this week

The last of the steel beams that make up the BMO Centre's expansion will be put into place this week, marking the conclusion of the first phase of the $500 million construction project. (File) The last of the steel beams that make up the BMO Centre's expansion will be put into place this week, marking the conclusion of the first phase of the $500 million construction project. (File)

