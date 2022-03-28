First year of COVID-19 pandemic saw fewer Alberta stroke patients, more deaths: study
The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta saw fewer stroke patients, but a higher number of stroke-related deaths, according to new research.
The study, published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, was conducted by a team of eight doctors and other researchers across the province.
"One of the things that we began to realize within the first few months of the pandemic … is that there seemed to be a decline in the number of people presenting with acute strokes," lead author Dr. Aravind Ganesh, a neurologist at the University of Calgary, said in an interview.
Several countries, he said, had started noticing a trend of fewer people seeking emergency care for a variety of medical issues during the pandemic.
"The question that people started asking was whether the … public health restrictions that we had implemented as a result of the pandemic might be having some unintended consequences of dissuading people from attending at the hospital for emergencies like stroke and heart disease," said Ganesh.
"So, the premise for this study came from this very legitimate worry on our part."
Researchers looked at data for 19,531 Alberta patients from January 2016 to February 2020 and another 4,900 patients during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In the first wave of the pandemic in Alberta, we had quite a decline in the number of people who were presenting with acute ischemic stroke — that's strokes because of blood clots in the brain," explained Ganesh.
"Along with that, we also found that the use of stroke therapies … declined by about the same amount."
Researchers also found that the number of patients with stroke symptoms did not return to pre-pandemic levels after the first wave in spring 2020.
"Especially during the second- and third-wave periods of our study, when COVID-19 cases surged, we expected to observe an increase in stroke presentations instead of declines," they write in the study.
Ganesh said he and other researchers were able to look at what happened to those patients by studying how many people died due to strokes.
"We found those out-of-hospital deaths ended up rising four out of the five time periods in the pandemic," he said. "We ended up being able to find some of these missing strokes that way."
Similar results were found in hospitals.
"During the second wave of the pandemic and the third wave of the pandemic, more people ended up dying in hospital who had strokes," he said.
The study looked at population-level data, so it's not clear why people decided not to seek treatment.
"Is it that people were waiting to seek help until their strokes became more severe?" he asked.
Ganesh said researchers don't know for sure, but they believe people were trying to avoid hospitals.
"We suspect it was hospital avoidance because of the out-of-hospital deaths that we found."
He said the results of the research weren't all bad.
"We actually did end up catching up later on in the pandemic," said Ganesh.
He said public health officials and doctors also worked to remind people to go to the hospital for emergencies.
"What we've understood is that we really need to think critically about the kind of public health messaging we do during the pandemic."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2022
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | 'Truth, justice and healing:' Metis and Inuit delegates meet with Pope Francis
The president of the Metis National Council says she feels Pope Francis has committed to a journey of justice after a meeting with the head of the Roman Catholic Church at the Vatican.
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins best actor Oscar
Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marched on stage and smacked Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Chris Rock isn't pressing charges against Will Smith for the Oscars slap
Chris Rock will not be pressing charges against Will Smith following their onstage altercation at this year's Oscars, the Los Angeles Police Department has said.
How Biden's unscripted words about Putin could impact the war in Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden's suggestion in Poland on Saturday that Vladimir Putin's onslaught on Ukraine should disqualify him from power has triggered an international political storm.
BREAKING | MPP Randy Hillier surrenders to Ottawa police to face 'Freedom Convoy'-related charges
Independent MPP Randy Hillier has surrendered to Ottawa police to face charges in relation to his conduct during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests last month.
COVID-19 transmission in schools: Experts call for better ventilation, monitoring
A new study reveals the significant impact that effective ventilation can have on limiting the transmission of COVID-19 in schools. In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in Canadian schools, experts are calling for better ventilation and air quality monitoring.
Ontario signs $10.2 billion child care deal with federal government: sources
Federal and provincial sources say the provincial government has signed a $10.2 billion child-care deal with the federal government that will cut child-care fees in the province in half by the end of the year.
Ukraine leader says he seeks peace 'without delay' in talks
Ukraine could declare neutrality and offer security guarantees to Russia to secure peace 'without delay,' President Volodymyr Zelensky said ahead of another expected round of talks between the two sides — though he said only a face-to-face meeting with Russia's leader could end the war.
ICRC asks Canada not to mix Ukraine aid promises with military support, sanctions
The International Committee of the Red Cross is asking Canada not to mix promises of humanitarian aid in with announcements about military support and sanctions when it comes to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Edmonton
-
Plane carrying displaced Ukrainians to arrive in Edmonton Monday
A plane arranged by former Alberta politicians carrying displaced people from Ukraine is expected to arrive in Edmonton on Monday.
-
Ukraine leader says he seeks peace 'without delay' in talks
Ukraine could declare neutrality and offer security guarantees to Russia to secure peace 'without delay,' President Volodymyr Zelensky said ahead of another expected round of talks between the two sides — though he said only a face-to-face meeting with Russia's leader could end the war.
-
First year of COVID-19 pandemic saw fewer Alberta stroke patients, more deaths: study
The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta saw fewer stroke patients, but a higher number of stroke-related deaths, according to new research.
Vancouver
-
Canadian mom and 2 kids flee Ukraine, land in Vancouver
At the first signs of an invasion, Anya Kholodnytaskaya and her family started packing up their lives in case they needed to flee.
-
More B.C. oysters recalled due to norovirus
Another company has recalled several varieties of oysters harvested in B.C. due to possible norovirus contamination, Health Canada announced Sunday.
-
Back to school: Masks no longer required when B.C. teachers and students return from spring break
On Monday, B.C. students and teachers will head back to class after spring break without a mask mandate in schools.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia shooting inquiry to hear testimony from three RCMP officers today
The public inquiry investigating the mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives resumes today with testimony expected from the first three RCMP officers to arrive at the chaotic scene in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020.
-
'His death is going to leave a very big hole in a lot of peoples' lives': Friend of N.S. Power lineman
The Nova Scotia Power lineman who died after an incident on the job Friday is being remembered as a man who was universally liked.
-
Family of teen who disappeared pleads for answers
For Devon Sinclair Marsman's Family, the last month has been agonizing.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP investigating arson in Courtenay
Mounties in Vancouver Island's Comox Valley are asking the public for help as they investigate an arson.
-
'Ignored': Climate change fight should shift to look at forest policy, scientist says
Canada hasn't paid enough attention to what could be a leafy, green ally in the fight against climate change, says one of the country's most prominent scientists.
-
More B.C. oysters recalled due to norovirus
Another company has recalled several varieties of oysters harvested in B.C. due to possible norovirus contamination, Health Canada announced Sunday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two adults and three kids dead after fire destroys home in Brampton, Ont.
Two parents and their three young children are dead, and another person is in hospital after a fire tore through a home in Brampton early on Monday morning.
-
Trudeau, Ford to formally announce federal child-care deal for Ontario today
Primer Minister Justin Trudeau will be joined by Ontario Premier Doug Ford in the Greater Toronto Area today to formally announce the details of the federal government’s $10.2 billion child-care deal with the province.
-
Results expected today from vote by Ontario physicians on new contract
The Ontario Medical Association is set to share results today from a vote on a new contract with the Ministry of Health.
Montreal
-
Quebec headed for possible 6th wave, but it’s too soon to call it: Boileau
Although cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Quebec, public health says it’s too early to call it a sixth wave.
-
Montreal police arrest man in complex operation involving SWAT team, evacuation and metro closure
In an elaborate police operation which started early Sunday afternoon, Montreal officers arrested a 34-year-old man from an apartment near Charlevoix and Centre streets in the Southwest borough.
-
PM Trudeau pays unprecedented visit to Montreal Ukrainian groups
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated words of solidarity for the people of Ukraine during a visit to Montreal Sunday. "Ukrainians are not just fighting for Ukraine, and your culture, language and history," he said during an unprecedented visit to Ukrainian groups in the city. "The pillars of Ukrainian democracy matter deeply to canada and the rest of the world."
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | MPP Randy Hillier surrenders to Ottawa police to face 'Freedom Convoy'-related charges
Independent MPP Randy Hillier has surrendered to Ottawa police to face charges in relation to his conduct during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests last month.
-
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins best actor Oscar
Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marched on stage and smacked Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two adults and three kids dead after fire destroys home in Brampton, Ont.
Two parents and their three young children are dead, and another person is in hospital after a fire tore through a home in Brampton early on Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
Highway 7/8 closed for collision
Highway 7/8 is closed west of New Hamburg, between Road 102 and Road 104, because of a collision.
-
Snow causes closures and cancellations for Avon Maitland District School Board
Most Avon Maitland District School Board schools are closed and bus routes have been cancelled due to snowy weather.
-
'You should be able to make ends meet': Local living wage advocates highlight Liberal promise
Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is promising that his party will boost the minimum wage to $16 an hour, but according to the Ontario Living Wage Network, workers need to make at least $17.20 an hour to live in Waterloo Region.
Saskatoon
-
'One of the best moments': Saskatoon fans celebrate Canada qualifying for the World Cup
Saskatoon soccer fans headed to Sports on Tap to show their support and cheer on Canada's men's team during the World Cup qualifier game against Jamaica on Sunday.
-
Saskatoon city council vote for masks, return to chambers on Monday
Saskatoon city council is set to meet Monday by video conference for what could be one of its final regular meetings conducted outside of council chambers.
-
Gardenscape returns to Saskatoon after 2 year hiatus
Spring in Saskatoon doesn't get the official seal of approval until Gardenscape has arrived, and for the first time since 2019, the annual trade show is back to take over Prairieland Park this weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | MPP Randy Hillier surrenders to Ottawa police to face 'Freedom Convoy'-related charges
Independent MPP Randy Hillier has surrendered to Ottawa police to face charges in relation to his conduct during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests last month.
-
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins best actor Oscar
Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marched on stage and smacked Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
-
Ontario signs $10.2 billion child care deal with federal government: sources
Federal and provincial sources say the provincial government has signed a $10.2 billion child-care deal with the federal government that will cut child-care fees in the province in half by the end of the year.
Winnipeg
-
High grocery prices leading Manitobans to search for home-grown alternatives
Amid the rising grocery prices, gardening has gone from a relaxing pastime to a way to add some affordable produce in your fridge.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 'Truth, justice and healing:' Metis and Inuit delegates meet with Pope Francis
The president of the Metis National Council says she feels Pope Francis has committed to a journey of justice after a meeting with the head of the Roman Catholic Church at the Vatican.
-
'Youth are experts': Manitoba children's advocate gets input from young people
Manitoba children's advocate gets input from young people
Regina
-
Canadian soccer influencing future generations
Team Canada defeated Jamaica 4-0 on Sunday, sending them to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.
-
Canada men put on a show as they qualify for the World Cup
Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored as the Canadians had their way with an outmatched Jamaica side in a 4-0 win before a loud and proud sellout crowd of 29,122 on a chilly day at BMO Field. A Jamaican own goal in the 89th minute padded the score.
-
Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the West of cowardice Sunday while another top official said Russia was trying to split the nation in two, like North and South Korea.