Flood season in southern Alberta begins Saturday and the city says while it doesn't expect any major events, it is well prepared.

Water levels in the Glenmore and Ghost Lake Reservoirs have been lowered and officials say all infrastructure has been tested.

Crews will also be monitoring levels around the clock, and keeping a close eye on the snowpack.

Flood season in southern Alberta lasts from May 15 to July 15.

Right now, the snowpack is a little higher than normal, but officials say it is nothing like previous years with bad flood seasons.

Dozens of projects have been completed since the disastrous 2013 flood. Most recently, the province and federal government announced a total of $107.5 million in funding for eight infrastructure projects.