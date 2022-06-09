Former Calgary Parking Authority employee being sued by the city

The City of Calgary says it has launched legal proceedings against a former employee of the Calgary Parking Authority after it identified a number of "financial irregularities."

The issues were discovered while city officials were in the process of reviewing the CPA's financial reports for 2021 earlier this year.

That process was underway as a result of the city's decision to integrate the CPA into city services in July 2021 in order to identify new ways to provide parking services to residents.

"During the integration process and upon discovery of the irregularities, the city swiftly launched an internal investigation," officials said in a release.

"That investigation has recently concluded and linked the irregularities to a single Calgary Parking Authority employee."

The Calgary Parking Authority no longer employs that person, the city said, adding that a civil lawsuit has been launched against them.

It added that Calgary police are conducting a full investigation of the matter and no further details of would be released because of the pending court action.

The city says "additional financial controls" are in place at the CPA to prevent similar situations in the future.