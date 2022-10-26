Former leadership candidate Leela Aheer 'will not run for the UCP'

A Calgary-area MLA, who was a candidate in the race for the UCP leadership, has decided not to run for the party in next year's general election.

Leela Aheer, the representative for Chestermere-Strathmore, made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday, but did not suggest she was quitting politics altogether.

"I will not run for the United Conservative Party in the next election," her post read.

Attached with it was a letter from Aheer, thanking her supporters, including those who helped her along the way during her leadership bid.

She also laid out the reasons why she put her name in the race, a campaign that she lost during the first round of balloting on Oct. 6.

"I chose to run for the UCP leadership to reflect my commitment and values and give back to the province that has given so much to my family and me," she said.

"But the members have stated their wishes for leadership and a new direction for our party. I respect their decision."

Aheer added that she "will support the government" and continue to serve her constituents.

She is the only UCP leadership candidate who was left out of Premier Danielle Smith's cabinet announcement last week.