LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Former Police Chief John Middleton-Hope has become the 15th candidate to run for a seat on Lethbridge city council.

It was 19 years ago Thursday that Middleton-Hope was sworn in as Lethbridge police chief and 15 years ago on August 19 that he retired from policing.

“It’s perhaps a little bit serendipitous that I announce my intention to run for Lethbridge City Council today,” said Middleton-Hope.

As a former police chief and 19 year resident of Lethbridge, Middleton-Hope said he is very concerned about the direction the city is headed.

He said his campaign will focus on three priority areas: public safety, leadership and continuous economic development.

“Public safety clearly is a focus,” added Middleton-Hope, who launched his campaign at the Galt Museum among a group of people that included family, friends, and several former police officers and city officials.

Middleton-Hope said he expected other candidates to make community safety an issue as well.

“Because it is," he said. "It’s a challenge in our community.”

In addition to his policing experience, Middleton-Hope has worked as a university instructor and consultant for the past 15 years, doing international work for the United Nations in Eastern Europe and former communist countries.

He said at the end of the day, he wants people to recognize that he is someone who can bring leadership skills and experience to city council, and work with other council members to try and solve problems the city is facing.

“My experience as a police chief is an asset, not a disadvantage,” he added.

Other candidates for the eight city council positions are Kelti Baird, Marissa Black, Ben Christensen, Bill Ginther, Dale Leier, Darcy Logan, Bernard Mbonihankuye, Nick Paladino, Jenn Prosser, Jenn Schmidt-Rempel, Suketu Shah, Bradley Whalen, Davey Wiggers, and Ryan Wolfe.

Six people are running for mayor.