CALGARY
Calgary

    • Friday will bring us back into the 20s, but it'll be another gusty one

    We will get back into the 20s tomorrow.

    This comes with lots of sunshine, but it will start to pick up later in the morning.

    Saturday will come with a mix of sun and cloud and still above-normal temperatures (a normal high for this time of year is 15 C).

    We will dip below normal for Sunday with some showers.

    For the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, partly cloudy and mid-teens.

