Garage fire threatens home in Palliser

The Calgary Fire Department quickly dealt with a garage fire in the southwest community of Palliser on Tuesday morning.

Officials say crews were called to a townhouse complex at 2323 Oakmoor Dr. S.W. at about 11 a.m.

"Due to the volume of smoke that the captain could see enroute, they immediately called a second alarm," said Carol Henke, public information officer with the Calgary Fire Department.

Henke says that was a good decision because one of the garages in the townhome complex was fully involved and the fire could have spread to multiple homes.

"Fire crews got a very quick knock down of the garage," she said. "There is some smoke damage to the suite of origin and some smoke has entered neighbouring suites however the fire damage has been limited to the garage."

One person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation, Henke said, but no one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.