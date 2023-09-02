Gasoline prices up from a year ago as drivers head into holiday weekend
As crude oil prices hit a twelve-month high on Friday, Canadians planning to hit the road for the last long weekend of summer will pay more for gasoline than they did last Labour Day.
The national average gasoline price as of Friday was $1.67 cents per litre, according to fuel price tracking website GasBuddy.com. That compares with $1.37 cents per litre on Sept. 1, 2022.
Gasoline prices began to rise in July and August of this year, in part due to crude oil production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia. Crude oil prices continued their rise this week, due to dwindling crude inventories in the U.S. as well as projections that Saudi Arabia will extend its supply cuts into October.
On Friday, the benchmark crude price West Texas Intermediate hit a 12-month high, trading above US$85 per barrel compared to about US$75 per barrel one year ago.
Vijay Muralidharan, energy analyst and managing director with R Cube Consulting Inc., said driving demand through the summer months has been strong and North American refineries are dealing with a tight supply situation.
Still, he said consumers are likely to find some relief at the pumps into the fall and winter, as the impact of interest rate hikes by central bankers increasingly takes effect and global economies begin to cool, reducing demand for crude.
"I think there will be an economic slowdown in the in the near-term horizon," Muralidharan said.
"Early next year I think you will see some breathing room, a demand pullback. It's going to come, it's inevitable."
However, Muralidharan said in the meantime refinery stocks are so tight that any kind of unexpected outage or issue could cause a jump in prices.
"Even if it's a 100,000 barrel or 200,000 barrel refinery, any kind of upset is going to cause price spikes," he said.
According to GasBuddy.com, the most expensive gasoline this week can be found in B.C. and Newfoundland, while drivers in Alberta enjoy the cheapest fuel prices.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What's behind Canada's housing crisis? Decades of policy failures, says former deputy PM
Canada's housing crunch is the result of decades of poor policy stemming from the federal government leaving the issue to the provinces in the 1980s, according to one former deputy prime minister.
New COVID variant no cause for parental panic, but kids need flu shot: B.C. doctor
A pediatric infectious disease doctor says there's nothing to suggest that B.C. parents sending kids back to school next week need to make big changes in how they manage COVID-19 after a new variant was discovered in the province.
Jimmy Buffett's laid-back party vibe created adoring 'Parrotheads' and success beyond music
A statement posted to Jimmy Buffett's official website and social media pages announced his passing on Friday at age 76. The statement did not say where the "Margaritaville" singer died or give a cause.
Household debt up rises to $2.34 trillion in Canada as average credit card balance jumps to $4,000: TransUnion report
A recent report from TransUnion shows a 4.2 per cent increase in Canadian household debt compared to the previous year, while the average credit card balance now stands at $4,000
N.W.T. officials set to share details about lifting of Yellowknife evacuation order
Residents of Yellowknife and a nearby First Nation have been told they'll be allowed home as early as Sept. 6, barring any increase in wildfire risk.
Toronto church Revivaltime Tabernacle says it will no longer shelter asylum claimants
Revivaltime Tabernacle, a church that took in several hundred recent asylum claimants over the past few months in response to Toronto's shelter space crisis, says it will no longer be open as a shelter.
NDP 'absolutely' angling to leverage Liberal dip in polls for movement on key policies
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he 'absolutely' feels he has the leverage to angle for action on his party's policy priorities, thanks to the Liberals' recent drop in the polls.
Polluted air can reduce human lifespan more than smoking, new data shows
Breathing in polluted air is so harmful, it can actually have a greater impact on humans lifespan than smoking, according to new data.
This isn't what I ordered: Lawsuits accuse Burger King, others of ads that misrepresent their foods
Food ads have long made their subjects look bigger, juicier and crispier than they are in real life. But some consumers say those mouth-watering ads can cross the line into deception, and that's leading to a growing number of lawsuits.
Edmonton
-
Gasoline prices up from a year ago as drivers head into holiday weekend
As crude oil prices hit a twelve-month high on Friday, Canadians planning to hit the road for the last long weekend of summer will pay more for gasoline than they did last Labour Day.
-
Body of missing 17-year-old recovered from Buffalo Lake
A teenage boy feared drowned in Buffalo Lake has been found dead.
-
City of Yellowknife says residents may return as early as Sept. 6
The City of Yellowknife and a nearby First Nation said Friday that wildfire evacuees may be able to return as soon as Sept. 6.
Vancouver
-
Coquitlam man with epilepsy advocates for surgical seizure treatment only available in the U.S.
29-year-old Daniel DelBianco was a teenager playing major junior hockey when he experienced his first seizure. In the decade since, he’s been diagnosed with a seizure disorder that impacts every part of his personal and professional life.
-
'Douglas deserved a lot more': Sister questions adequacy of medical care for inmate who died in B.C. prison
Danielle Martin knows her brother's death in a B.C. prison in July may have been unavoidable, but she's still frustrated by allegations that his repeated requests for medical attention went unaddressed.
-
Victim identified, suspect charged in Surrey murder
A second-degree murder charge has been laid five days after a man was found dead at a home in Surrey, according to authorities.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier marks 25 years since crash of Swissair Flight 111 that killed 229 people
Premier Tim Houston is marking 25 years since the crash of Swissair Flight 111 off Nova Scotia claimed the lives of 229 passengers and crew.
-
Concerns grow in N.S. over violence surrounding unauthorized lobster fishing
Area politicians and the head of a commercial fishing association say they are concerned the conflict around unauthorized lobster fishing in southwest Nova Scotia could be heating up again.
-
Construction work on Halifax bridge results in holiday weekend closure
The MacDonald Bridge in Halifax will be closed for construction during the Labour Day weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Military rocket launcher found in Victoria prompts response from bomb disposal unit
Military bomb disposal technicians were dispatched to Victoria this week after the organizers of a residential estate sale uncovered a Canadian Army rocket launcher inside the home.
-
Nanaimo taxi driver helps deliver baby in back of cab
A Nanaimo taxi driver helped deliver a newborn baby girl in the back of his cab Thursday. "It was amazing to hear this baby cry for the first time," he told CTV News.
-
Suspect at large, victim injured after targeted shooting in Port Alberni
Police are searching for a suspect after a targeted shooting in Port Alberni sent one man to hospital Friday. Police say witnesses have been interviewed and the investigation is still in its early stages with assistance from forensic identification officers and canine units.
Toronto
-
Toronto church Revivaltime Tabernacle says it will no longer shelter asylum claimants
Revivaltime Tabernacle, a church that took in several hundred recent asylum claimants over the past few months in response to Toronto's shelter space crisis, says it will no longer be open as a shelter.
-
A new food and drink festival is coming to North York at Mel Lastman Square
For those wishing that Toronto’s summer festival season lasted a bit longer, there’s a brand-new outdoor food and drink festival happening in North York next weekend that will feature more than 50 diverse vendors.
-
What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in Toronto?
The end of summer is upon us, and with it, Labour Day weekend.
Montreal
-
Quebec's language watchdog looking into complaints against Asian grocery store
A large Asian grocery store has received complaints for not respecting Quebec's French language laws. T&T Supermarket has many products from Asia and many of them do not respect Quebec’s language laws.
-
3 cars damaged in suspected Cote-Saint-Luc arson attack
Montreal police are investigating a suspected case of arson that damaged multiple vehicles parked near a Cote-Saint-Luc apartment building early Saturday morning.
-
Non-binary person speaks out on controversy surrounding Quebec teacher using Mx. pronoun
It should be up to teachers to choose their preferred pronoun, regardless of gender identity, says a non-binary person in Quebec in response to a controversy at a school southeast of Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa residents lose upwards of $2,000 in Taylor Swift ticket scams, police say
In a media release, Ottawa police say investigators in the Fraud Unit have received an increase in reports of fake ticket sales for the sold-out Taylor Swift concerts in recent weeks.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 is still circulating in Ottawa, top doctor warns
Ottawa's top doctor is reminding residents that COVID-19 is still present in the community ahead of back-to-school and work, and is urging people to stay home when sick and consider wearing a mask to help reduce the spread this fall.
-
Students at CHEO’s school left without a ride to school due to bus driver shortage
The bus driver shortage in Ottawa is leaving some students with complex medical and physical needs without a ride to school this fall.
Kitchener
-
'It’s been one of the hardest years of our life': Mother speaks out on one-year anniversary of son's sudden death
It’s been one year since the sudden death of Eli Palfreyman, a junior hockey player in the community of Ayr.
-
Ambulance offload times down more than four hours at Guelph General Hospital
Ambulance offload times have dropped significantly at Guelph General Hospital (GGH) – to wait times paramedics and hospital staff haven’t seen since before the pandemic.
-
Traffic restrictions in place as thousands of university students move to Waterloo
University of Waterloo will see about 5,000 first-years move into residence by Sunday. Wilfrid Laurier is expecting around 3,350.
Saskatoon
-
89-year-old man dies following Saskatoon crash
Saskatoon police say an 89-year-old man is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon city council hikes parking fines, penalties for late tax payments to shave down budget gap
On Thursday, councillors briskly moved through budget lines, ultimately shaving another $3.15 million off of the original $52 million shortfall revealed in the spring.
-
Almost half of Canadians living paycheque to paycheque, while support grows for Poilievre's Conservatives: poll
A new Leger poll suggests nearly half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, and young people are more likely to say their finances are in poor shape.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury doctor part of research into ways to treat breast cancer without radiation
Research published last month in the New England Journal of Medicine and co-authored by a Sudbury oncologist could help many breast cancer patients avoid radiation therapy.
-
Household debt up rises to $2.34 trillion in Canada as average credit card balance jumps to $4,000: TransUnion report
A recent report from TransUnion shows a 4.2 per cent increase in Canadian household debt compared to the previous year, while the average credit card balance now stands at $4,000
-
Sudbury's hot in-place road recycling pilot work found to be poor quality
City of Greater Sudbury staff say testing of a $1.8 million recycled asphalt paving project on the Kingsway this summer found the work doesn't meet the standards agreed to with the contractor.
Winnipeg
-
Trial begins for Manitoba correctional officer charged in inmate's death
The trial for a Manitoba correctional officer charged in the death of an Indigenous inmate has started.
-
NDP promise more paramedics, Liberals recommend ranked ballots
Manitoba's NDP say they will address the province's paramedic shortage if elected next month, while the Liberals would like to change the electoral system completely.
-
Human remains found near Lundar: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have found the remains of a man reported missing earlier this week.
Regina
-
Riders in search of first Labour Day Classic win in 4 years
The heated rivalry between Winnipeg and Saskatchewan will go head to head for the 58th annual Labour Day Classic on Sunday and the Riders hope to come out on top against the Blue Bombers for the first time since 2019.
-
Sask. LGTBQ2S+ group mounts court challenge to stop school 'outing requirement'
A Saskatchewan LGTBQ2S+ organization has made good on its threat to launch legal action in the hopes of blocking the provincial government's new policy on pronoun changes in schools.
-
Sask. pilots new program to select and nominate immigrants from specific nations
A pilot project, which allows the province to select and nominate immigrants from specific nations to live in Saskatchewan as permanent residents, has made its debut in the province.