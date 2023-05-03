Health experts urge precautions as Calgary sees faster-than-usual shift to scorching temperatures

Others like Angella Hlymbicky were also enjoying the heat, but she still makes sure her young one takes time to cool off. Others like Angella Hlymbicky were also enjoying the heat, but she still makes sure her young one takes time to cool off.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina