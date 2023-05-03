Health experts urge precautions as Calgary sees faster-than-usual shift to scorching temperatures
Calgarians are trading hats and mitts for sunscreen and lighter layers amid the record-breaking spring weather we've been seeing, but health experts are encouraging the public to take precautions with the sudden, massive shift in temperatures.
Louis Francescutti, a professor at the University of Alberta School of Public Health and an emergency physician, says limited time in the hot sun is recommended, along with UV protection, sunscreen and proper hydration throughout the day.
He says the really young along with the elderly or anyone with pre-existing conditions should also monitor their symptoms, which can include profuse sweating, headaches, feelings of nausea and low energy.
"You have to take it real easy when you're getting back into one of those strenuous activities. It's no different than in winter when we get a big snowfall, when we usually see people in their 60s go out shovelling like crazy and drop dead from a heart attack," Francescutti said.
"It's the same thing in the summer. The only difference is that it's easier to acclimatize to cold weather than it is to hot weather. It takes about two weeks to do properly and we haven't seen temperatures shoot up like this since last year."
Those who work outdoors like Joe Nguyen are encouraging colleagues to take plenty of breaks throughout the day.
The project manager with Superior Roofing says the heat on a rooftop can vary depending on the time of day and the scope of work.
He notes temperatures can rise very quickly because of the lack of shade, exposure to direct sunlight and the surface reflection of heat.
"I always check to see if our workers are fatigued and if I see that they’re not moving as they should, we bring them down to the shade, go into the truck and turn on the air conditioning," he said.
"If it's too hot, we shut down the job and our start time and finish times are crucial. We start earlier and finish earlier as well."
FIRE DEPARTMENT WARNS OF IMPROPER DISPOSAL OF SMOKING MATERIALS
Carol Henke, fire information officer with the Calgary Fire Department, says the most common cause for accidental fires is the improper disposal of smoking materials.
As temperatures get warmer, some areas of the city are dryer than usual and more likely to catch fire.
The fire department is cautioning residents who use backyard fire pits as well.
"If you're going to enjoy your backyard fire pit, make sure that you're familiar with all of the rules. Never leave it unattended and always have an extinguishing source handy," Henke said.
"So, have a hose, a pail of water, something like that. If you're out enjoying our pathways or natural areas, please do not dispose of any smoking materials along the pathways. The dried grasses can ignite very quickly."
At this time, Calgary is not under a fire ban but Henke adds that the situation is being monitored constantly.
"There are several aspects we look at. Not just the dryness, but also the air quality as well. So, if the air quality is poor, we don't want to contribute to that with backyard fire pits, or campfires," she said.
"If you are heading out of town, I urge everyone to check out the Alberta fire bans page to make sure that you know what the rules are and the restrictions in the area that you're going to be travelling to."
CALGARIANS ENJOYING THE HEAT
Hundreds of Calgarians took strolls along the river, sunbathed and went rafting to beat the heat on Wednesday.
Ice cream shops like Made By Marcus were also busy with customers, including Dana Mawer and her five-year-old daughter, Sterling.
"It feels so good. It's so warm outside, especially in May," she said.
"It's a breath of fresh air from being in winter for so long."
Others like Angella Hlymbicky were also enjoying the heat, but she still makes sure her young one takes time to cool off.
"We've got hats, sunscreen, water and shade," she said.
"My daughter is fair-skinned, so we have to watch the kids. I'd say 15 minutes or less. We really have to limit our time."
Furry friends are also braving the hot weather.
Che Rivalin was walking her two Alaskan Malamute dogs, Dex and Grom, doing everything she could to make sure they were nice and cool.
"It's kind of hard right now because we went from five degrees to 30 degrees so quickly," Rivalin said.
"So, we try to take them to the river as much as possible. We take them to areas with water, we limit their time outside and make sure they get lots of air conditioning when we get home."
Warm temperatures in the high to low 20s are expected to continue until Friday.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
'Paper can't be a solution to plastic waste': Canadian environmentalists warn about the rise in single-use paper products
The prohibition of single-use plastic products is crucial to Canada's plan of achieving zero plastic waste by 2030, but with the ban, environmentalists are growing increasingly concerned about the amount of paper packaging being used in its place.
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau Foundation not used for foreign interference, PM's brother tells MPs
Testifying before a House committee Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's brother Alexandre 'Sasha' Trudeau insisted there has been 'no foreign interference, no possibility of interference, no intention or means of interference at or through the Trudeau Foundation.'
Senators aim to pass grocery rebate, health transfer Bill C-46 by May 12
For those wondering when they may be receiving their so-called 'grocery rebate' payments from the federal government, a plan has been proposed in the Senate that would see the bill implementing the benefit pass by May 12.
Proposed Canadian grocery code lays out process to resolve disputes, impose sanctions
Efforts to craft a Canadian grocery code of conduct have reached a major milestone with a proposed final version that includes a process to resolve disputes and impose sanctions on systemic violators of the code.
1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting inside Atlanta medical facility
Police said a man opened fire inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical facility, killing one woman and injuring four others Wednesday as authorities swarmed the city's bustling midtown neighbourhood in search of the 24-year-old suspect.
London police preparing for largest one-day mobilization of officers seen in decades
Security is tightening in London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III in what will be the city's largest one-day mobilization of Metropolitan Police officers seen in decades, the force said on Wednesday.
Health Canada recalls accessories for pacifiers, teethers due to choking hazard
Health Canada has recalled various accessories for pacifiers and teethers, saying they pose a choking hazard.
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The bodies of two Quebec firefighters who were swept away Monday during flooding have been found. The two missing volunteer firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Regis Lavoie, who is in his 50s.
Edmonton
-
Evacuation order lifted in Yellowhead County
Two wildfires have forced more than a thousand people from their homes west of Edmonton, but more residents learned they're allowed to go back on Wednesday.
-
NDP releases plan to create energy-sector jobs; UCP takes aim at Notley's net-zero target
Rachel Notley is promising to attract $20 billion in private-sector investment while creating 47,000 jobs in Alberta's energy sector.
-
'Very concerning': Residents in northwest Edmonton taking precautions after police warn of attacker
Residents in the Cumberland neighbourhood in northwest Edmonton are asked to be on alert for a man who has attacked several women and sexually assaulted some of them.
Vancouver
-
Evacuation orders expanded, highways closed due to B.C. Interior flooding
The Village of Cache Creek and the Okanagan Indian Band expanded their evacuation orders, and two highways were closed in Cache Creek as flooding in the B.C. Interior intensified Wednesday.
-
Here's why a Vancouver brewery is planning to put someone's pet on its labels
A B.C. brewery is offering pet lovers a chance to have a photo of their furry friend featured on the label of a limited-release beer in a first-of-its-kind fundraiser for a Canadian charity.
-
8 temperature records broken across B.C. on May 2: Environment Canada
Temperature records were broken in eight areas across British Columbia this May 2, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Atlantic
-
Review called to examine chaotic 2021 clearing of Halifax tent encampment
Halifax Board of Police Commissioners chair Becky Kent announced they will strike up a civilian review to investigate the chaotic clearing of a Halifax tent encampment on Spring Garden Road on Aug. 18, 2021.
-
Man seriously injured following shooting in Dartmouth
Police say a man has been seriously injured following a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday night.
-
Destruction of pride flag at Halifax home raises concerns about rise in hate-motivated acts in N.S.
A pride flag vandalized at a Halifax home has raised concerns about the growing number of hate-motivated acts in Nova Scotia.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man sentenced to 13 months for 'horrific' collection of child pornography
A Vancouver Island man has been sentenced to 13 months in jail after he was caught with what a B.C. court judge described as a "horrific" and "sadistic" collection of child pornography. The images and videos numbered in the hundreds of thousands, spread across six electronic devices.
-
Vancouver Island homeowners say renter used house to sell dogs, caused $30K damage
Comox Valley landlords are searching for a former renter – along with some answers. The homeowners say when their tenant moved out they found their property had been trashed, and even used to house and sell dozens of large dogs.
-
Sooke homes evacuated as massive fire destroys construction project
Several homes were evacuated Tuesday night after a large fire destroyed four residential buildings that were still under construction in Sooke.
Toronto
-
Toronto actor waits 2 weeks for dead raccoon to be removed by city crews amid delays
A well known Toronto actor has been documenting her weeks-long wait for the city to remove a dead raccoon from her neighbourhood, drawing attention to ongoing municipal delays that have resulted in a pause in some municipal cadaver removal services.
-
Data breach exposes clients' personal information at one of Canada's largest investment firms
Clients’ names, social insurance numbers and personal addresses were part of a data breach at one of Canada’s largest investment firms.
-
Toronto cop who tweeted about alleged workplace sexual harassment to be fired
A Toronto police officer who made allegations of sexual harassment within the service will either have to resign within seven days or be fired after being found guilty of misconduct and insubordination.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The bodies of two Quebec firefighters who were swept away Monday during flooding have been found. The two missing volunteer firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Regis Lavoie, who is in his 50s.
-
CAQ supporters want an end to SAQ monopoly, but Quebec finance minister says no
Supporters of the CAQ will propose an end to the liquor monopoly held by the SAQ when they meet at its 2023 conference on May 13-14. But on Wednesday afternoon the CAQ's finance minister Eric Girard shut the door on privatization, indicating that the SAQ revenue the government channels into public services is too valuable.
-
Bridge closed as waters rise, stranding residents of small Montreal island
The bridge leading to the small Mercier Island in northwest Montreal was closed on Wednesday. Fire department (SIM) and police (SPVM) said there have been no evacuations.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa River expected to peak by Friday as water floods streets and properties in Ottawa-Gatineau
Water levels on the Ottawa River are expected to peak in the national capital region on Thursday or Friday following five days of rainfall, but it will be next week before the water begins to recede.
-
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
-
Diesel the dog found safe in Quebec one week after being stolen south of Ottawa
Diesel the dog, who was stolen along with his owner's truck in Iroquois, Ont., has been located after a weeklong search.
Kitchener
-
Anticipation high in Waterloo, Ont. ahead of 'BlackBerry' movie release
“I’ve never had an event sell out so fast,” says John Tutt, owner of Waterloo, Ont.’s Princess Cinemas, which is hosting a special community screening of the film.
-
Man turned away from Kitchener, Ont. hospital later found to have broken ribs, collapsed lung and internal bleeding: SIU
An investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog is raising major questions about what happened when a 30-year-old man who had been hit by a police cruiser was brought to hospital in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Bargaining set to resume Thursday as GRT strike continues
Bargaining talks between the Region of Waterloo and Unifor Local 4304 will resume Thursday as the Grand River Transit (GRT) bus strike continues into its third day.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. public teachers want government to stop funding for private schools
The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) is raising a red flag about how much taxpayer money is being spent on private schools — including schools facing allegations of abuse.
-
'A dead lie': Sask. opposition leader escorted out of legislature for comments
Opposition Leader Carla Beck was escorted out of the Saskatchewan Legislature after claiming Jeremy Harrison, minister of trade and export development, was lying during question period.
-
'What gives him the right': Tribal chief lashes out at Saskatoon city councillor for sending letter to province
Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand isn't taking kindly to a letter Saskatoon councillor David Kirton wrote to the premier and four ministers last week about homelessness, addictions and mental health issues in his ward and across the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspicious package burned hands of two CRA workers, Sudbury police say
Two suspicious packages have been removed from the Canada Revenue Agency building in Sudbury.
-
Sudbury couple turns former school into housing for seniors
A couple from Greater Sudbury has transformed a former elementary school into a rental for seniors looking to downsize.
-
Elliot Lake suspect again charged with harassing his neighbour
For the fourth time in four months, a 66-year-old suspect in Elliot Lake has been charged with harassing his neighbour.
Winnipeg
-
Police discover dead body, meth lab inside Linden Woods home
Winnipeg police found a man's body and a meth lab inside a Linden Woods home Tuesday afternoon.
-
Woman attacked after man got into her car in a Winnipeg parking lot
Investigators are searching for a suspect after a woman was unexpectedly attacked in her car in a Winnipeg parking lot.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Masking requirement in most Manitoba health-care settings to end: Shared Health
Masking requirements in Manitoba health-care settings will soon change according to Shared Health.
Regina
-
'A dead lie': Sask. opposition leader escorted out of legislature for comments
Opposition Leader Carla Beck was escorted out of the Saskatchewan Legislature after claiming Jeremy Harrison, minister of trade and export development, was lying during question period.
-
More than 15 gun related charges filed against Regina man: police
A Regina man is facing several charges after a traffic stop led to the seizure of a gun and ammunition.
-
New app lets Sask. residents view health records on their phones
Saskatchewan residents can now view their health records on a mobile device, thanks to the launch of a new app from eHealth.