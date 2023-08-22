Highway between Banff and Jasper reopens after being washed out by river
A road closure that shut down travel on Highway 93 has been cleared, officials said Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said earlier in the day that Highway 93 was closed in both directions between Saskatchewan River Crossing and Parker Ridge because the river had washed out the road.
According to 511 Alberta, drivers were still able access the Columbia Icefields Centre, but could only do so by heading south from Jasper.
Likewise, drivers heading north could only go as far as the Saskatchewan River Crossing before being stopped.
The highway was reopened at about 1:30 p.m.
More information can be found on 511Alberta.ca.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | Fort Smith, Hay River areas the concern for crews as increasing fire behaviour 'imminent'
Early success holding fires around Yellowknife has allowed crews to focus on fires threatening Fort Smith, Kakisa and Hay River. Here's the latest.
Ministers 'receptive' to cutting $15B in spending Anand says, Hajdu calls it 'an exercise in thoughtfulness'
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says her federal cabinet colleagues have been 'very receptive' to the plan for all ministers to find $15 billion in spending cuts across government departments, as one of her colleagues vows to protect service programs from getting the axe.
BREAKING | 3 injured after explosion rocks downtown Prince George, B.C., officials say
Emergency crews are responding to an explosion that shook downtown Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday and injured several people. The blast erupted inside an abandoned building, according to the Prince George RCMP detachment.
BREAKING | Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
2 men arrested at Canadian border with fake permanent resident and social insurance cards
The Canada Border Services Agency says it arrested two men earlier this month at a Quebec port of entry after discovering they were travelling with fake permanent resident and social insurance cards.
Conditions improve in B.C., worsen in N.W.T.: What the latest wildfire map from NASA shows
The latest wildfire satellite data from NASA shows improvements in British Columbia but worsening conditions for some areas in the Northwest Territories.
One-on-one with Canada's housing minister: Lack of affordability a 'crisis' and an 'opportunity'
As cabinet ministers convene in P.E.I. for a series of meetings largely focused on housing, the federal minister overseeing the file admits a lack of affordability has reached a crisis level for many Canadians.
Is a cap on international students coming amid housing crunch? Minister says it's an option
Canada's Housing Minister Sean Fraser says that a cap on the number of international students permitted to study in this country is one of, but not the only, solution the federal government is discussing when it comes to addressing housing affordability and rental availability.
Suspect who killed U.S. store owner had ripped down Pride flag and shouted homophobic slurs, sheriff says
A 27-year-old man killed by California sheriff's deputies over the weekend after he fatally shot a store owner had ripped down an LGBTQ2S+ Pride flag outside the business and shouted homophobic slurs at the woman, authorities said Monday.
Edmonton
-
West Edmonton Mall shooting: What's known, what's not
Two groups exchanged gunfire, injuring at least three, in a parking lot at West Edmonton Mall Monday evening, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
LeLacheur back with Edmonton as Elks interim CEO, president
Rick LeLacheur is returning to the CFL, this time to reclaim the title of Edmonton Elks president and chief executive officer on an interim basis.
-
Highway between Banff and Jasper reopens after being washed out by river
A road closure that shut down travel on Highway 93 has been cleared.
Vancouver
-
Nearly 200 structures lost or damaged by wildfires in Kelowna, B.C., area, officials say
Emergency crews have counted nearly 200 homes and structures that have been lost or damaged by the wildfires burning in the Kelowna, B.C., area, officials revealed Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 injured after explosion rocks downtown Prince George, B.C., officials say
Emergency crews are responding to an explosion that shook downtown Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday and injured several people. The blast erupted inside an abandoned building, according to the Prince George RCMP detachment.
-
Prince George RCMP officer charged with assault amid ongoing manslaughter case
A B.C. Mountie who was charged with manslaughter earlier this year has been charged with assault in an unrelated case.
Atlantic
-
First Nation in N.B. under state of emergency to install gates to keep out drugs
Fredericton police say they have increased their presence in St. Mary's First Nation after the Indigenous community declared a state of emergency over illegal drugs.
-
Housing minister's comments worry international students in the Maritimes
A federal housing minister’s suggestion that government would consider capping the number of student visas awarded to students from outside of Canada is a cause for concern, some international students in the Maritimes say.
-
N.S. police watchdog says Truro officer faces sex-assault and voyeurism charges
Nova Scotia's independent police watchdog says it has laid four sex-related charges against a member of the Truro Police Service.
Vancouver Island
-
IIO seeks additional witnesses after man driving construction equipment in Duncan shot by RCMP
British Columbia's police watchdog is seeking additional witnesses in its investigation of a police shooting in Duncan that left a 31-year-old father with serious head injuries.
-
'They saved our neighbourhood': Family thanks Central Saanich firefighters for saving Kelowna home
Malindi Elmore and her family came to Central Saanich fire hall Monday, laden with cards and sandwiches, to thank members of the fire department for saving their home in Kelowna from wildfires.
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek suspects in grocery theft
Mounties in Nanaimo are asking the public to help identify two women accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of food from a grocery store.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
-
Police identify 41-year-old man shot and killed near Kensington Market
Toronto police have identified the 41-year-old man who was shot and killed near Kensington Market on Monday.
-
'Like a joke': Owner of Greek pastry shop in Toronto forced to close for Ontario Line
A popular pastry shop in Toronto’s Greektown is being forced to close to make room for the new Ontario Line subway system and the family that owns it says the transit agency’s offer was “a joke.”
Montreal
-
Fundraiser underway for family of slain West Island mother
A fundraising campaign is underway for the mother and children of a West Island woman killed in an apparent femicide.
-
Quebec launches $180-million, 5-year plan to improve road safety
Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault announced her government's $180 million plan to improve road safety on Tuesday, which includes 27 measures to reduce accidents and deaths on the province's roadways, particularly around construction and school zones.
-
Climate change made Quebec fire weather twice as likely, more intense: study
Climate change has made summers like the kind that led to Quebec's disastrous wildfire season at least seven times more likely to happen again, says a new scientific analysis.
Ottawa
-
Charges laid in stabbing that injured 2 in Centretown
Ottawa police say a 61-year-old man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a double-stabbing in the Centretown area on Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
-
Ottawa Mission facing influx of refugees and asylum claimants
The Ottawa Mission is dealing with a major influx of refugees and asylum claimants who have nowhere else to go.
Kitchener
-
'I would not have said that to her': Defence continues questioning former neurologist about individual sexual assault allegations
The sexual assault trial of former neurologist Jeffrey Sloka has surpassed two straight weeks of the defence questioning the doctor about all 50 allegations made against him.
-
Double dine and dash: Fergus restaurant asks for public’s help after pair of tables leave without paying up
A Fergus restaurant is asking for the community’s help with finding a group of customers that dined and dashed.
-
Fire at abandoned Kitchener auto shop suspected to be arson: City
The City of Kitchener says an overnight fire at an abandoned auto shop on Tuesday is suspected to be arson.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government will let parents opt their children out of sex-ed
Students under 16 years of age in Saskatchewan will need parental permission when changing preferred names and pronouns in a school setting.
-
Sask. 6-year-old fatally struck by vehicle
Police say a six-year-old girl died after she was struck by a vehicle in northern Saskatchewan over the weekend.
-
Saskatoon artist auctions off work to help relief efforts in Maui
An artist from just outside of Saskatoon pitched in to help residents of Maui as they deal with the aftermath of devastating wildfires.
Northern Ontario
-
Victims were assaulted, stabbed in their sleep, Elliot Lake police say
Five people have been charged with aggravated assault and other offences following a disturbing attack overnight Monday in Elliot Lake.
-
North Bay man accused of attacking couple, having fake money
A 43-year-old North Bay man is facing charges after an altercation with a couple he didn't know, police say.
-
Northern Ont. teacher faces discipline over anti-COVID, anti-immigration posts
A northern Ontario teacher with some strong views on current events is facing a disciplinary hearing this fall.
Winnipeg
-
Parents sue City of Winnipeg, Festival du Voyageur over Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse
The parents of one of the children injured when an elevated walkway collapsed at a Winnipeg tourist attraction has filed a lawsuit, saying their son is at risk of permanent disability from their injuries.
-
Post-tropical storm Hilary bringing rain to parts of Manitoba
The remnants of the first tropical storm to hit southern California in decades is now making its soggy stroll into Manitoba.
-
Rainbow Stage cancels “Little Mermaid” performance due to cast illness
Instead of spending Tuesday night under the sea, some cast members of Rainbow Stage’s “The Little Mermaid” are under the weather.
Regina
-
Sask. government will let parents opt their children out of sex-ed
Students under 16 years of age in Saskatchewan will need parental permission when changing preferred names and pronouns in a school setting.
-
Sask. girl who stole hearts on TikTok receives life-saving transplant
Bella Thompson – the young Saskatchewan girl who stole hearts across the world thanks to her perseverance – is finally receiving a life-saving surgery.
-
A historic win: North Regina's 2023 Little League World Series appearance remains one for the history books
North Regina's Little League World Series run may have come to an end over the weekend. However, the team is leaving the competition having done something no team from Regina has done before – win a game.