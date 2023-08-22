Highway between Banff and Jasper reopens after being washed out by river

A road closure that shut down travel on Highway 93 has been cleared, officials said Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said earlier in the day that Highway 93 was closed in both directions between Saskatchewan River Crossing and Parker Ridge because the river had washed out the road.

According to 511 Alberta, drivers were still able access the Columbia Icefields Centre, but could only do so by heading south from Jasper.

Likewise, drivers heading north could only go as far as the Saskatchewan River Crossing before being stopped.

The highway was reopened at about 1:30 p.m.

More information can be found on 511Alberta.ca.