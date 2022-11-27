Hitmen rides potent power play to defeat Tigers in Medicine Hat
The Calgary Hitmen got back on the winning track Saturday, earning a 5-2 win against the Tigers in Medicine Hat.
Special teams proved to be decisive, as the Hitmen tallied three power play goals, and killed off three early penalties.
Zac Funk, Sean Tschigeri, David Adaszysnki, Riley Fiddler-Schultz and Carter Yakemchuk scored for the Hitmen.
Goaltender Ethan Buenaventura make 25 saves, en route to being named the game's second star while Fiddler-Schultz, with a goal and two assists, was named the game's first star.
Calgary returns home for a 6 p.m. game against Red Deer Sunday night. It's a Sunday Funday, which means $2 sips, snack specials, $6 Hitmen Happy Hour food and drink deals, and a post-game family skate.
