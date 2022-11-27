Hitmen rides potent power play to defeat Tigers in Medicine Hat

Calgary scored three power play goals on the way to a 5-2 win over Medicine Hat Saturday night Calgary scored three power play goals on the way to a 5-2 win over Medicine Hat Saturday night

Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title

Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first Davis Cup championship. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada's first singles match -- 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis -- on Sunday.

  • Montreal to pay $3 million to protestors whose rights were violated by city police

    The City of Montreal will pay more than $3 million to hundreds of protestors whose rights were violated by city police. The settlement will end eight long-running class action lawsuits against the city that allege participants in six protests were illegally arrested or detained by police and were unable to exercise other fundamental rights.

