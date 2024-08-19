Homeowners use garden hose to stop spread of fire in S.E. Calgary

Some quick-thinking Calgarians used a garden hose to put out a fire spreading up the side of their home on Monday afternoon.

Calgary fire crews were called to the 0-100 block of Cranford Place S.E., in the community of Cranston, around 2 p.m. after a fire started outside a home.

The flames reached the second storey of the home and damaged the siding, but did not get inside, according to the Calgary Fire Department.

The homeowners managed to stop the blaze from spreading further with their hose.

The origin of the fire has not yet been determined.