Indigenous community extends welcome to Calgary newcomers

Newcomers to Calgary were officially welcomed to the city by members of the Indigenous community Friday.

The ceremony took place at Alex Ferguson School for students and their families.

The school is home to many children who have come to Calgary from all over the world.

Indigenous community members said this welcoming ceremony is meant to break down barriers and to let children know Calgary and Canada is a safe place.

"What they will learn," said Elder Kerrie Moore, "is that there are a lot of similarities between us and not the differences we may think we know.

"And it will help them recognize that we are one people. We're all human beings and we are here to live together, to work together and to be good relations to one another."

In response, families of newcomers offered a prayer of thanks to their Indigenous hosts.