CALGARY
Calgary

    • Inside lanes along Whoop-Up Drive to close for electrical work Thursday

    Road closure file photo. (CTV News)

    Lethbridge commuters who use Whoop Up Drive may face a few traffic obstacles Thursday.

    The city posted a note on social media Wednesday saying the eastbound and westbound inside lanes will be closed east of the Scenic Drive overpass, for electrical work starting at 9 a.m.

    The city anticipates the work will take about six hours to complete.

    Motorists are advised to drive with caution and follow posted speed limits.

