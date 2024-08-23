Investigation into Calgary man's death sees second person charged

Calgary police have laid additional charges in the death of a man who vanished last August.

Christopher Stevenson, 37, was last seen on Aug. 24 at a building in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue S.E.

A month later, in September 2023, police revealed they believed Stevenson had been the victim of foul play.

Shortly after, the investigation led officers to search rural property north of Calgary in Rocky View County.

On Thursday, almost a year since his disappearance, police announced charges in Stevenson's death.

Shaun Alexander Folk, 47, of Calgary, is charged with second-degree murder.

Then, on Friday, police announced a second man was facing charges.

Ali Samir El-Sayed, 45, of Calgary is charged with accessory after the fact for murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

"Our officers remain dedicated to this investigation and believe there are others with information regarding the murder of Christopher," police said in a news release.

"We anticipate further charges will be laid in relation to this homicide in the coming days or weeks."

Anyone with information about Christopher’s death is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.