John Ware Building redevelopment at SAIT to increase student capacity

The John Ware Building at SAIT, as shown in a photo from Gibbs Gage Architects. (Gibbs Gage Architects) The John Ware Building at SAIT, as shown in a photo from Gibbs Gage Architects. (Gibbs Gage Architects)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina