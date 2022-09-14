Kenney says 'no' to holiday, but where do Calgary and area schools stand?

Alberta says Monday will be a "provincial day of mourning," but not a holiday.

Premier Jason Kenney's office made the decision during the noon hour, saying that businesses and schools will both remain open on Sept. 19, despite several provinces declaring a holiday in recognition of the Queen’s state funeral.

The event will be marked by a ceremony at the Alberta legislature at 10 a.m.

"I sincerely hope that Albertans find some time on this day to honour the remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II and I strongly encourage employers and schools to appropriately mark this sombre and historic occasion," Kenney said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Prime Minster Justin Trudeau announced that Monday will mark a federal statutory holiday for all federal government employees.

Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Manitoba will keep their schools open on Monday, but provincial governments in the Maritimes and BC decided on a public holiday, shuttering schools.

In Calgary, the Calgary Board of Education told CTV it is awaiting direction from the province.

“Until we receive notification from the Government of Alberta regarding the federal holiday on Sept. 19, we cannot comment on this issue further,” read a statement from a CBE spokesperson, Joanne Anderson.

Calgary’s Catholic School District said it was unsure what plans are in place for Monday, following Ottawa’s announcement.

“CCSD is currently looking into all aspects of this important decision, as well as awaiting further direction from the provincial government,” said spokesperson Manique Werapitiya-Galle.

“We will provide an update to our students, families and staff when a decision is made in the near future.”

For Rocky View Schools, schools remain open.

“We are waiting to hear a decision from the provincial government,” said spokesperson Tara de Weerd.

“Once we have that information we will communicate with families and staff about RVS plans as soon as we can. As of this moment RVS schools would remain open on Monday.”