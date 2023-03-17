Lethbridge, Alta., church, reopens for St. Patrick's Day after 11-year closure
A Lethbridge Catholic church, which was closed by a bishop's order issued more than 10 years ago, will be welcoming parishioners for mass on St. Patrick's Day.
St. Patrick's Church, located at 917 Fourth Avenue South, will be open for mass for the first time since former Calgary Bishop Frederick Henry ordered it closed in 2011.
Henry, who resigned in 2017 because of health issues, said the building would be closed because of a lack of funds needed to restore the more than 100-year-old building as well as keep up with daily expenses.
An organization called Save Our Churches Association (SOCA) was formed a short time later to fight the decision and keep St. Patrick's, along with other churches at risk of being closed, open.
It took its fight directly to Rome's highest appellate court, the Apostolic Signatura, which found Henry's decision was "not just a procedural error, but the decision itself was wrong."
In a statement on its website, the association calls March 17 "a great day."
"A huge debt of gratitude is extended to the SOCA's loyal supporters over the years; to Philip Gray and the Saint Joseph Foundation of Hopedale, Ohio for guiding us through the long and complicated appeal process; to our Rome lawyers who successfully argued our case though it's multiple stages for 3 years and to the SOCA executive for their skill, perseverance and courage," SOCA wrote.
The reopening of the church is limited to just St. Patrick's Day and Sept. 24, but a commission has been ordered for find a permanent solution to keep the church open.
That's expected to conclude in January 2024.
