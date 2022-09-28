Lethbridge could break record daytime high temperature set 35 years ago

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

It may be September, but Albertans are still getting hit with those high temperatures they saw over the summer.

There were multiple record-breaking highs across the province Tuesday, and Lethbridge and southern Alberta expected to break records of their own Wednesday.

On Sept. 28, 1987, Lethbridge set a record high temperature of 32 degrees Celsius.

Now, 35 years later, experts say that could be topped.

"Average is 18 degrees this time of year for the Lethbridge region, so we're going to surpass that today," said Dory Rossiter, weather anchor for CTV Lethbridge.

"Estimates are in the 33-degree range, which would be a record breaker."

This heat wave started Tuesday, with the mercury climbing to 30 degrees in the city.

Eleven new daytime high records were set across the province Tuesday.

"The interesting thing about warm temperatures at this time of year is that we are now further away from the sun," said Rossiter.

"So that daytime high is a very short period of time. It’s not as long as it was sitting over in July and even early August."

Due to the high temperatures, the Alberta Electric System Operator issued a power grid alert warning Tuesday evening.

Albertans were asked to conserve energy, especially during the peak hours between 4 and 7 p.m., and offered a list of ways to do so:

Turn off unnecessary lights and electrical appliances;

Minimize the use of air conditioning/space heaters;

Delay the use of major power-consuming appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers until after peak hours;

Use cold water for washing clothes — most of the energy used goes to heating the water (only running full loads helps, too);

Delay charging electric vehicles and/or plugging in block heaters;

Cook with your microwave, crockpot or toaster oven instead of the stove;

Limit the use of kitchen or bathroom ventilation fans;

Use motion-detector lights in storage areas, garages and outdoors when possible; and

Work on a laptop instead of a desktop computer (laptops are more energy-efficient).

With the possibility of record-breaking hot temperatures, some people got out to Henderson Park early Wednesday to enjoy the sunshine.

"Well, that's why we're out early this morning," said Carey Rowntree, who was walking his dog.

"Getting some good walking in, in the nice fall weather before it gets too hot, and probably stay close to home and beat the heat a little bit."

"Yeah, just stay in the shade, sit on my deck, read a book and enjoy it as long as we can," said Nelly Vriend, out for a morning stroll.

"Just surprised and enjoying it very much."

Health officials suggest staying hydrated and keeping to the shade wherever possible in such temperatures.