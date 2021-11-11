Lethbridge marks Remembrance Day with in-person and virtual ceremonies

Over 150 men and women from Lethbridge made the ultimate sacrifice during the First World War; their names are now engraved on the Cenotaph outside the Yates Theatre in Lethbridge. Over 150 men and women from Lethbridge made the ultimate sacrifice during the First World War; their names are now engraved on the Cenotaph outside the Yates Theatre in Lethbridge.

Calgary Top Stories