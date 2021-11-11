Lethbridge marks Remembrance Day with in-person and virtual ceremonies

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

A moment of silence was observed by all at two Remembrance Day ceremonies in Lethbridge, one outside the downtown cenotaph, and the other at Mountain View Cemetery.

A few hundred people gathered to pay their respects to those who have lost their lives and those still on active duty.

“I think it’s really important for our community of southern Alberta and Lethbridge and our community of Canada to come together on Remembrance Day to remember not only the First and Second World War, but all the other wars that have taken place since then,” said Matthew McHugh, a Second Lieutenant with the 20th Independent Field Battery in Lethbridge.

Over 150 men and women from Lethbridge made the ultimate sacrifice during the First World War; their names are now engraved on the cenotaph outside the Yates Theatre in Lethbridge.

“It’s important to remember that these were men, women, brothers, sisters, dads, and uncles, aunts, grandmothers, that went over, that participated in these major conflicts the First and Second World War and other conflicts that we have,” added McHugh.

CEREMONIES LIVESTREAMED

To help limit numbers, the Royal Canadian Legion General Stewart Branch No. 4 live-streamed the ceremony downtown on its Facebook page.

Those in attendance said ceremonies are a way to continue to share people’s stories.

“We need to help everyone to remember, especially our younger people and get to know our history and the history of many of these people,” said Michael Cormican, President of the Royal Canadian Legion General Stewart Branch No. 4.

Remembrance Day, Lethbridge, Alta., Nov. 11, 2021

“It reminds me of the people who laid down their lives for us to ensure that we have freedom,” said Cormican, who attended the ceremony at the cenotaph.

McHugh said it’s important to remember that those who served and continue to are ordinary people.

“Especially in the First and Second World War. In Lethbridge, our unit was a reserve unit and made of citizen soldiers," explained McHugh. "So soldiers that (were also) working a civilian job in any trade, or dentist or lawyer and then they were also, on the side, in the military."

Ryan Ribeiro is currently a gunner and comes from a long line of relatives who have served this country. He said Remembrance Day remains a way to pay tribute to them.

“My great grandpa fought in the World War Two, my great, great grandpa fought in World War 1, my grandpa served, my brothers served, and so am I," he said. "It’s just a family thing and it’s remembering all those who came before us and not letting their legacy die."

100TH ANNIVERSARY

This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the poppy.

“The poppy represents a day of remembrance for conflict around the world,” said McHugh. “I think it’s amazing – 100 years of remembrance is something all of us should be very proud of.”

“The poppy to me, it’s resembles the blood of the fallen. It doesn’t matter the race, creed, religion, it’s universal for everyone and I think that speaks especially with how our army is. We have so many different people from all backgrounds within our army and it’s absolutely great,” said Ribeiro.

Two CT-155 Hawk Trainers courtesy of 15 Wing Moose Jaw from two Canadian Forces flying schools were part of the ceremony at the cenotaph.