Long weekend lane closures on Macleod Trail and CTrain disruptions

Drivers near Stampede Park and Calgary Transit passengers should prepare for potential delays over the long weekend as part of ongoing construction at the LRT station.

Calgary Municipal Land Corporation officials say shuttle buses will ferry passengers between the Chinook and City Hall stations to accommodate the Victoria Park/Stampede LRT station rebuild.

The CTrain closure will begin Saturday morning and remain in place unti l early Tuesday morning. The shuttles along the Red Line are schedule to run every five minutes.

In addition to the CTrain service disruption, the pedestrian crossing at Macleod Trail and 14th Avenue S.E. will be closed to the public.

Northbound Macleod Trail will be reduced to two lanes between the Elbow River and 12th Avenue S.E. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and traffic congestion is expected throughout the weekend.

For the latest on long weekend CTrain service visit Calgary Transit.