Man critically injured in Sage Hill shooting

Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Sage Hill on Thursday that sent one man to hospital.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Sage Meadows Green N.W. at 8:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

EMS say one man was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

A burnt-out truck with a B.C. licence plate was found shortly after in the nearby community of Evanston, but police haven't said whether it's thought to be related to the shooting.

Calgary police investigate after a burnt-out truck with a B.C. licence plate was found in the 300 block of Evanston Way N.W. on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

The vehicle was found in the 300 block of Evanston Way N.W.

Veronica Eje, who lives nearby, says she was the one who called 911 around 8:40 a.m. to report the burning truck.

"I was upstairs working and then I heard a 'pop, pop,' so I looked out my back window and I saw a truck on fire, like the entire cab was on fire. The bed (of the truck) seemed like it was untouched, but the entire cab was in flames."

The burning vehicle was close enough to her property that Eje worried flames might spread to her home.

"I got my kids out as soon as I could," she said.

Another area resident, Casey Ford, described hearing "pops and bangs" before looking outside and seeing the flames.

"We immediately called 911, but they had already received a bunch of calls. The (tactical) team actually pulled up as I was on the phone.

"There was a lot of things exploding, like the airbag flew probably about 20 feet in the air and landed in the neighbour's yard," Ford said.

"It's a pretty safe neighbourhood so you don't really see stuff like this around here."

Calgary police investigate a shooting in the community of Sage Hill on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024."It was crazy, I was terrified," said Nadir, who lives nearby.

"It's concerning. This is a very nice neighbourhood, very family-oriented, and when you see things like this, it's just crazy."

Eje says emergency crews were on scene shortly after she called 911.

"They had the flames out really quickly, within about probably 20 minutes or so."