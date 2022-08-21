Man fatally shot in Calgary restaurant early Sunday

A man was shot and killed early Sunday inside a Calgary restaurant.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at 4:40 a.m. inside the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar, at 3504 17 Ave. S.E. in Radisson Heights.

They discovered a man in distress, from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were enacted, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots, before seeing a man flee the scene. He's described as being around 30 years old, 187 centimetres (6'2"), with a medium build and short black hair.

Area around the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar in Radisson Heights, Calgary August 21, 2022

Police are currently interviewing witnesses and searching for CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.