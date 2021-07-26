Advertisement
Man in police custody after Memorial Drive standoff
Published Monday, July 26, 2021 9:51PM MDT
CALGARY -- A man was taken into custody by Calgary police early Monday after a standoff that blocked off part of Memorial Drive.
The incident took place shortly after 8 a.m. at Memorial and 47 Street in southeast Calgary, when police blocked off the intersection to respond to a domestic situation they said involved a gun.
There has been no word about charges or whether anyone was hurt.