Missing hiker, 24, found dead in Kananaskis Country

A 24-year-old hiker who went missing was found dead in Kananaskis Country on Monday.

RCMP said the hiker was reported missing just before 10 a.m., in a news release Tuesday.

A conservation officer responded to the trailhead where the hiker may have started and their vehicle was found shortly after.

A helicopter was deployed to help search. RCMP was then notified that the missing hiker had been found dead on the western slope of Mount Smuts, around noon.

The deceased was taken out of the area to the office of the chief medical examiner.

Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious.

“RCMP express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” RCMP said in a news release.

Mount Smuts is located approximately 156 kilometres southwest of Calgary.