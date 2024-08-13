CALGARY
Calgary

    • Missing hiker, 24, found dead in Kananaskis Country

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A 24-year-old hiker who went missing was found dead in Kananaskis Country on Monday.

    RCMP said the hiker was reported missing just before 10 a.m., in a news release Tuesday.

    A conservation officer responded to the trailhead where the hiker may have started and their vehicle was found shortly after.

    A helicopter was deployed to help search. RCMP was then notified that the missing hiker had been found dead on the western slope of Mount Smuts, around noon.

    The deceased was taken out of the area to the office of the chief medical examiner.

    Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious.

    “RCMP express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” RCMP said in a news release.

    Mount Smuts is located approximately 156 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian shoppers: Costco cracking down on membership moochers

    Traditionally, when shoppers go to Costco, they’re required to flash their membership cards to an employee when they walk in. But soon, some Costco shoppers will have to scan their cards at the door in a move analysts believe is to keep moochers out.

    What we know so far about Kamala Harris' policy

    Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to outmaneuver former President Donald Trump and address old vulnerabilities on her policy positions as she starts to fill in how she would govern if elected in November.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News