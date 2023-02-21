Most of the snow is down… now Calgary contends with the winter cold

A lovely Family Day commute home from work Monday featured very little in the way of volume.

Oh, how the tables turn.

If anything, based on our best observational tool at our disposal (our eyes), we got off easy, believe it or not! Looking out the window at the Kevin Stanfield Meteorology HQ in northwest Calgary, I'm reckoning a fair half a foot (15 centimetres) of snow; the airport is registering a snow depth of 12 cm. Only trace snowfall remains, amassing another centimetre or two for the coming days.

I'd love to see a few photos of the local snow, if time allows – send 'em by to Twitter!

The forecast otherwise is unchanged; scattered flurries will begin breaking off midday Wednesday, becoming trace flurries Thursday ahead of a high-pressure ridge that'll get us back near zero – if you tuned in last night, you know that another glut of cooler weather is coming early next week, too.

Further to this, Thursday had a wee anomaly that's starting to present in multiple veins… the low temperature into Friday morning is in the -30s; wind is looking extremely light, but that won't matter much in the grand scheme… an extreme cold warning is possible straight across the province with a base low temperature like that.

Further, the knock-on effects have been applied across the remainder of the forecast period. It's cooled us off.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Tuesday

Flurries

Daytime high: -15 C

Evening: flurries, low -25 C

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: -22 C

Evening: mostly cloudy, low -26 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: -24 C

Evening: some cloud, low -31 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: -13 C

Evening: some cloud, low -23 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -11 C

Tammy had an adorable backyard visitor enjoying the snow and sent it by for us to enjoy.

Viewer Tammy's photo of a deer in a backyard.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather